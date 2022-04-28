ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVSP investigating armed robbery

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
 2 days ago
HURRICANE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Tuesday, April 26th, 2022, at approximately 8:30 pm. Corporal J. E. Garren responded to an armed robbery at the Speedway Gas Station located on Teays Valley Road in Hurricane.

An unknown light skinned black male entered the store wearing a red zip-up hooded sweatshirt with a mask covering his face and black pants.

The suspect brandished a knife and demanded money. The clerk cooperated and gave the suspect and undisclosed amount of money before the suspect fled the store on foot towards Mt. Vernon Road.

We are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Winfield Detachment at 304-586-2000. This investigation remains active and ongoing.

WOWK 13 News

Cabell deputies search for hit-and-run suspect

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a woman wanted for questioning in a hit-and-run investigation. They say the incident happened at the Walmart on Route 60 in Huntington on April 17. Anyone with information should contact Detective Bailey at 304-634-4672 or message the sheriff’s office on […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WSET

Body found in Henry County tied to possible serial killer

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A body found in Virginia in mid-April may be tied to a serial killer. Greensboro, North Carolina, police say notified the Henry County Sheriff's Office of an arrest and remains they believed to be in the county. The remains were found in the 2500...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Trafficking Narcotics

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Trafficking Narcotics. Louisiana – According to United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown, a Shreveport man was sentenced on drug trafficking charges on April 22, 2022. Timmie Ford, 60, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was sentenced to 120 months (10 years) in prison, followed by five years of supervised release by United States District Judge Donald E. Walter. On December 21, 2021, Ford pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
SHREVEPORT, LA
WOWK 13 News

WVSP: Lincoln Co. woman missing after leaving CAMC General Monday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Captain R. A. Maddy from the West Virginia State Police (WVSP) reports Amanda Dawn Gillenwater, 33, of Lincoln County, is missing. Gillenwater has not been seen or heard from since leaving CAMC General Hospital in Charleston on Monday, April 18 at about 2:30 p.m. Gillenwater is approximately 5-feet-2-inches tall and 195 […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

2 injuries in four-vehicle crash in Belmont County

UPDATE: Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol have said two people had minor injuries in the Belmont County crash. One driver was cited for assured clear distance. The scene has been cleared. The Ohio State Highway Patrol has confirmed a four-vehicle crash in Belmont County. The crash occurred on State Route 7 South of […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
Lootpress

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

