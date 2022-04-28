WVSP investigating armed robbery

HURRICANE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Tuesday, April 26th, 2022, at approximately 8:30 pm. Corporal J. E. Garren responded to an armed robbery at the Speedway Gas Station located on Teays Valley Road in Hurricane.

An unknown light skinned black male entered the store wearing a red zip-up hooded sweatshirt with a mask covering his face and black pants.

The suspect brandished a knife and demanded money. The clerk cooperated and gave the suspect and undisclosed amount of money before the suspect fled the store on foot towards Mt. Vernon Road.

We are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Winfield Detachment at 304-586-2000. This investigation remains active and ongoing.