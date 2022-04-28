ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

2022 NFL Draft: Former desert high school football stars hopeful for future opportunity

By Blake Arthur
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1watG2_0fMLoA3v00

The 2022 NFL Draft is Thursday-Saturday this week in Las Vegas and a pair of former local stars are hoping to hear their name called.

TAYLER HAWKINS - PALM SPRINGS HS

"Excited to see what's going to happen," said Tayler Hawkins, former Palm Springs Indian star and NFL Draft hopeful.

The 24-year-old Hawkins was a big-time playmaker for the Indians in high school, helping Palm Springs to a CIF-SS championship in 2014, which was Hawkins' junior season.

"We all knew that Tayler could be special. In his 4 years at Palm Springs, he exceeded all expectations we had for him," said Dan Murphy, head football coach at Palm Springs high school.

"He will go down as one of the best players to have ever played here," said Murphy.

After his prep success, he then went on to be an impact player for the Aztecs of San Diego State. In his four seasons, Hawkins was a leader in the SDSU secondary .

The 6-1, 205 pound defensive back played 44 games, recording 170 total tackles and 3 interceptions. His best season was his last when he made 62 tackles, had 10 pass deflections and 2 interceptions.

"It's up in the air if I'm getting drafted or not but I've been talking to a lot of teams daily. If I go undrafted, I'll have a bunch of offers and can choose which team I want to go to," said Hawkins.

DANIEL WHELAN - RANCHO MIRAGE HS

Another draft prospect is former Rancho Mirage kicker and punter Daniel Whelan , who was a featured student athlete of the week back in 2016.

"If you can get drafted, that's unbelievable. It's less than half a percentage of anybody that's ever played the game that gets an opportunity to get drafted but Daniel will probably in a better position if he doesn't get drafted because he will have more options on where he wants to go instead of where he has to go," said LD Matthews, head football coach at Rancho Mirage high school.

Whelan graduated from RMHS in the spring of 2017 and will forever be one of the top football players in program history.

"We're just extremely happy for him. You don't get those types of kids coming through your program every day so for him to be a Rattler, we're really proud of him," said Matthews.

Following an impressive career with the Rattlers, Whelan played college ball at UC-Davis. At 6-6, 215 pounds, he possesses a strong skill-set required for the position.

The NFL Draft starts Thursday with the first round, followed by rounds 2-3 on Friday and rounds 4-7 on Saturday.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for more on this developing story.

The post 2022 NFL Draft: Former desert high school football stars hopeful for future opportunity appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Cowboys Legend Michael Irvin

Former Dallas Cowboys star Michael Irvin is very outspoken on television, often trading barbs with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith or NFL Network analysts. The Pro Football Hall of Famer is pretty private with his personal life, though. Michael Irvin has been married to his wife, Sandy Harrell, for more...
NFL
The Spun

Pete Carroll Names QB “Leading The Charge” For Seahawks

The days of Russell Wilson leading the Seattle Seahawks are over. That being said, Pete Carroll has already revealed that one quarterback on his roster is in command. Speaking to reporters on Friday night, Smith said Geno Smith is ahead of Drew Lock and Jacob Eason in the Seahawks’ quarterback competition.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Emily Mayfield Has Message For Baker After Oklahoma Visit

Last weekend, Baker Mayfield made a triumphant return to Oklahoma where he was being honored. The Sooners created a statue of Baker that will go into the school’s Heisman Park. While the statue may not have looked exactly like him, it was still an incredible moment for the former college football star quarterback.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Football
Palm Springs, CA
Sports
City
Rancho Mirage, CA
City
Palm Springs, CA
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#Undrafted Free Agents#American Football#Nfl Draft#Taylerhawkinsss#Blvnbtl Star Nfldraft#Indians#Cif Ss
Yardbarker

LeBron James Considering Not Signing Contract Extension with LA

LeBron James knows what he wants, whether it is playing with his son Bronny James in the future, or finding a way to win another championship. There is a lot for the superstar to think about with next year being his 20th season. With that said, does that mean James will choose to stay in Los Angeles longer to battle it out for the Lakers?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Nick Saban Involved in Car Accident, According to Local Report

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban had to deal with another kind of stress added ahead of the NFL Draft in Las Vegas and his son's wedding. According to AL.com, Saban was involved in a "minor car accident" on Friday afternoon in Birmingham. No injuries or reports were filed, with AL.com noting it means neither party wanted to press further.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy