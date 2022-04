The Los Angeles Angels and the Chicago White Sox begin a four-game series on Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field. This Angels-White Sox matchup is chock full of stars. Anyone smell smoke in the air? Well, blame the Angels for that one, as Los Angeles is piping hot with a five-game winning streak to their name. Fresh off a four-game sweep of the Guardians, Thor himself in RHP Noah Syndergaard will be called to ride the hot wave with his 2-0 record and 2.12 ERA.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO