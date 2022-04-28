ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita sailor baptized at sea on Easter Sunday

By Knss Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yIWSB_0fMLnmNC00

A sailor from Wichita, was baptized at sea aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman this past Easter.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Angelita Deleon, assigned to the Ford-class aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), on temporary assigned duty to Truman security department, is one of 15 sailors who were baptized on Easter Sunday, following Easter services provided by Truman’s Command Religious Ministries Department (CRMD). Deleon serves as a master-at-arms and frequently attends gospel services while the Truman’s nearly 5,000 crewmembers were deployed in the Mediterranean earlier this year.

“The way that they speak the word during church services makes me feel so much closer to God,” said Deleon. “I sat down one day and had a conversation with God and cried to him. It was in that moment that I decided to give my life to Him. Without God I wouldn’t be where I am today. He has been a merciful and graceful God to me, and I truly thank him for every opportunity I’ve been given in life.”

Chief Petty Officer Mario Johnson from Flint, Michigan, Truman’s air department night aircraft handling officer and Gospel lay-ministry leader, performed some of the baptisms and described the event as an amazing opportunity that requires resourceful coordination.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to be a part of this service,” said Johnson. “To make an event such as this possible, we have to coordinate with a few other departments. CRMD coordinated with air department so we could use the hangar bay, and aircraft intermediate maintenance department (AIMD) allowed us to use an engine can. We cleaned that out, filled it with water and used that as a baptistery.”

Truman’s Gospel lay ministry is one of several regularly practicing faith groups aboard the ship led by volunteer lay leaders. Lay services are overseen by the ship’s CMRD, whose Navy chaplains also perform religious services according to their faiths.

“From my faith tradition, a baptism signifies our death with Christ on the cross and then we raise them back up, signifying our resurrection into new life,” said Lt. Cmdr. Steve Hervey, one of Truman’s chaplains. “It’s an important step in faith. We baptize everyone in the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit, as a symbol to show that we follow God’s path.”

Truman, who deployed from Norfolk, Virginia, Dec. 1, 2021, is on a regularly scheduled deployment to the Mediterranean Sea, where it has been operating with NATO militaries conducting dual and tri-carrier operations, enhanced air patrols and enhanced vigilance activities, in addition to several bilateral military exercises.

“Since arriving in the Sixth Fleet area of operations, a key aspect of our mission has been to build integration and interoperability with our NATO allies and partners,” said Rear Adm. Curt Renshaw, commander, Carrier Strike Group Eight.

These efforts have focused on the Western Mediterranean, Ionian and Adriatic Sea. In early March, the carrier sailed into the North Aegean Sea, an area where a U.S. carrier had never operated before.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Virginia State
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Society
Wichita, KS
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
John F. Kennedy
Person
Harry S. Truman
MilitaryTimes

Top sailor to USS George Washington crew: at least you’re not in a foxhole

As sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier George Washington cope with three suicides among their shipmates in the past two weeks, and as the ship continues a lengthy and extended maintenance overhaul in the desolation of Newport News, Virginia--resulting at times in no power or working bathrooms for those living onboard--the Navy’s top enlisted sailor brought a blunt message during a visit Friday.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Navy Times

NCIS investigating deaths of 3 children at North Carolina Marine base

Three children died at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Saturday in two separate incidents, according to local news reports. The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is investigating the incidents — neither of which involved a shooting, according to multiple local media reports. “We are aware of the tragic passing of three...
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Sunday#Adriatic Sea#Aegean Sea#Sailors#Ford#Crmd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
MilitaryTimes

Soldier killed, 2 hurt in Joint Base Lewis-McChord training accident

A junior soldier assigned to 7th Infantry Division at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, died Monday and two more were injured in a single-vehicle accident during a training exercise, a division spokesperson said. Pfc. Joseph A. Marquez, from Dover, Delaware, was killed in the Yakima Training Area mishap, according a release...
DOVER, DE
Black Enterprise

Navy Vessel Named After First Black Marine Aviator Frank E. Petersen Jr. Will Be Commissioned in May

A ship named after the first Black aviator and general officer in the Marine Corps will be commissioned on Saturday, May 14, 2022. According to a press release from the Navy, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, the future USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121), will be commissioned, honoring Petersen Jr., the first African American Marine Corps aviator and the first African American Marine Corps officer to be promoted to brigadier general. He died on Aug. 25, 2015.
PASCAGOULA, MS
Fox News

Navy service member dies during training in Hawaii

A Navy service member assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit One died on Sunday during training in Hawaii. Lt. j.g. Aaron Fowler, 29, became unresponsive while training with the Marine Corps at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kanehoe Bay and was later pronounced deceased at a hospital. Fowler entered...
HAWAII STATE
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
268K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

 https://www.audacy.com/knss

Comments / 0

Community Policy