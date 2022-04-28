ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted After VIRAL Dunk

By Ben Stinar
 2 days ago

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 on Tuesday evening in Tennessee.

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday evening in Tennessee for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series, and during the game Morant had arguably the best dunk of the 2021-22 NBA season.

The Grizzlies won the contest by a score of 111-109 to take a 3-2 lead in the series with Game 6 back in Minnesota at Target Center.

After the game, Morant quote tweeted a tweet showing his viral dunk.

The Grizzlies snuck into the playoffs last season as the eighth seed in the Western Conference, but lost in just five games to the Utah Jazz.

This season, they were one of the top teams in the entire league, and finished the year as the second seed in the Western Conference.

As for the Timberwolves, they have one of the most talented big-threes in all of basketball with Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell.

This is the first time that the franchise has been in the postseason since 2018 when they had Jimmy Butler.

The series is easily one of the most exciting ones in the first-round, and has a very good chance of being the only one to go seven games.

