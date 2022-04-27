ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coolidge, AZ

'We have vehicles to ship': Nikola Corp. opens Pinal County electric truck factory

By Russ Wiles, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

They drive — under their own power — and they’re impressive.

Phoenix-based Nikola Corp. unveiled some of its first Arizona-built heavy trucks at a launch event at the company’s new Coolidge factory Wednesday, reaching a significant mile marker for a company that appeared on the brink less than two years ago.

The ceremony celebrating the start of commercial truck production elicited praise from Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, one of dozens of politicians, fleet customers and members of the media who were allowed to ride along on test drives.

Ducey lauded the seven-year-old company for “extraordinary determination” in its goal toward helping to build a zero-emissions future.

But the journey wasn't a smooth one.

After a high-profile debut under flamboyant founder and former CEO Trevor Milton , Nikola hit a major bump when a short-selling investment firm, Hindenburg Research, questioned the company’s leadership, technology and other business aspects in an extensive report . Perhaps most damaging was an assertion that a prototype company truck traveling along a desert road in Utah was actually rolling downhill rather than driving under its own power .

Milton resigned in September 2020 and was charged the following July with securities fraud for allegedly misrepresenting the company’s technology and business practices — allegations that his legal team has denied. Nikola in December agreed to pay a $125 million fine to resolve issues related to an investigation into Milton's statements by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

That turmoil might be in the rear mirror, but Nikola’s stock price still hasn’t recovered. It recently closed near $7.50 a share, down from more than $75 a share in July 2020.

The roomy, comfortable trucks used for the test drives in Coolidge clearly operated under their own power — accelerating quickly, maneuvering well and doing it all with no engine noise.

Truck deliveries start slowly

Nikola began commercial production of its Tre battery-electric truck in Coolidge on March 21 and started to send vehicles to customers with the launch April 27. Output so far is low, with only about one truck produced daily at the facility as the company focuses on quality control. That will expand to five and then possibly 10 trucks daily later this year, company officials said.

Nikola expects to manufacture and deliver at least 300 and up to 500 battery-electric trucks from the Coolidge plant in 2022, with vehicles selling for more than $300,000, with specific prices depending on factors such as options selected, government incentives and fleet size.

Next year, the company expects to start commercial production of trucks powered by hydrogen and capable of longer drives between fueling stops than its battery-electric models can achieve. The battery-electric trucks now in production can travel around 350 miles between charging.

Nikola already has some of its electric trucks on the road, including two vehicles now working around the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach in a test program, and two others undergoing daily pilot service among Anheuser-Busch facilities in Southern California.

Nikola also is beginning truck production at a smaller factory in Ulm, Germany.

Upside-down assembly process

Truck production in Coolidge uses components shipped in from suppliers in the U.S., Mexico, Europe and elsewhere. The process begins on a chassis made in Mexico, onto which workers add low-voltage equipment, airbrakes and then high-voltage components and axles.

The low-voltage components power doors, lights and other standard truck equipment, while the high-voltage system allows for the truck’s propulsion, said Jaime Ulloa, manager of the Coolidge plant.

During these early manufacturing stages, each truck is worked on upside-down until the chassis is eventually flipped, when other components including batteries, battery-cooling systems and cabs are installed. The cabs are produced at a plant in Spain operated by Iveco, Nikola's manufacturing partner in Europe.

Grills, wheels and other parts are added later, culminating in the stage “where the magic happens” Ulloa said, referring to the installation of software.

Trucks are then tested for quality and readied for shipment.

Nikola’s trucks don’t come off an assembly line in Coolidge. Rather, each vehicle is moved along to the next assembly stage on robotic guidance systems slightly bigger than a twin bed mattress. Teams of four or five employees generally work at each stage of production. The company currently counts 64 assembly workers and 150 total employees at the plant.

Important transition for company

Nikola, founded in a Utah basement in 2015 before relocating to Arizona at Ducey's urging, continues to lose money. A startup since its beginning, the company lost $690 million in 2021, following a shortfall of $371 million in 2020, the year it went public following a merger with a SPAC, or special purpose acquisition company.

The company, which is headquartered just south of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, broke ground on the Coolidge factory in July 2020 on a site within view of Picacho Peak that previously was used for farming.

It's unclear when profitability might come, but it appears momentum is building for Nikola, with completion of the plant and now commercial truck deliveries. Ducey lauded the company’s first shipments as “another milestone for Arizona” that is helping to define the state as a center for the manufacturing of zero-emissions vehicles, as well as battery makers and other suppliers.

Nikola thus is crossing the threshold from a research startup to a company generating revenue.

“Now we have vehicles to ship,” said CEO Mark Russell. “And we’re finally going to get paid.”

Reach the reporter at russ.wiles@arizonarepublic.com .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 'We have vehicles to ship': Nikola Corp. opens Pinal County electric truck factory

