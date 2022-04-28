ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rebecca Grossman in day 3 of preliminary hearing

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time, we are hearing from...

The Independent

Rebecca Grossman: California socialite accused of killing two brothers during street race appears in court

A prominant California socialite has appeared in court charged with killing two young boys during an alleged high-speed street race in a residential neighbourhood with former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Scott Erickson.Rebecca Grossman, a co-founder of the Grossman Burn Foundation, allegedly ran over a pair of brothers, Mark, 11 and Jacob, 8, as she hit speeds of up to 81-mph in Westlake Village, near Los Angeles, on her way home from dinner.The mother of the dead youngsters, Nancy Iskander found herself gulping back tears as she shared the harrowing details of her young sons’ tragic deaths to a California...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

Family found decomposing in Irvine home identified by police

Police on Thursday identified a family that was found severely decomposing in an Irvine home.The residents of the home, 63-year-old Serge Poirier and 54-year-old Karina Poirier, were identified with dental records, Irvine police said. Investigators believe the third person is 21-year-old Morgan Poirier, but a positive identification is pending DNA results.Police say all three Poiriers sustained a gunshot wound. A firearm was recovered at the scene, and the deaths continue to be investigated as a murder-suicide. Irvine police went to the home at 58 Riverboat on April 6 to conduct a welfare check at the request of extended family members of the residents. Canadian authorities said the family was concerned that they had been unable to reach the residents for more than a year.When the officers entered the home, they found the severely decomposed bodies of three adults and indications that the deaths were a murder-suicide.Anyone with more information about the deaths can contact Irvine police Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
KTLA

Coroner IDs L.A. boy whose body was recovered from Kern River

A 9-year-old boy from Los Angeles whose body was recovered last week from the Kern River has been identified, KTLA’s sister station KGET reports. The body of Jemih Emil Reddick was found around noon on April 7 near Keyesville, according to coroner’s officials. He had been missing five days. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Oxygen

Judge Issues Not Guilty Pleas For Lori Vallow After She Stands Silent In Court

An Idaho judge entered pleas of not guilty for Lori Vallow after she stood silently in court when asked to enter a plea in connection with her children’s deaths. Vallow, 48, appeared in court on Tuesday where District Judge Steven Boyce asked her to enter pleas for first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges in connection with the deaths of her children Tylee Ryan, 16, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7.
BOISE, ID
Bossip

No: Killer Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Begs Appeals Court To Overturn His Conviction For George Floyd Murder

Derek Chauvin Files For Appeal For George Floyd Murder Conviction. Despite being convicted by a jury of his peers, despite being on video camera doing it, despite the fact that Helen Keller, Ray Charles, and Stevie Wonder can all see a clear and obvious murder, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin still doesn’t think that he’s responsible for the death of George Floyd. Ah, to be a white man.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS LA

Family of pedestrian killed by car in Huntington Beach believes there's more to the story

Huntington Beach Police said a 25-year-old West Point graduate, who was home to see family, was critically injured on Beach Boulevard last week as he walked in traffic lanes in the early morning hours. His family said that story doesn't make sense. "They just said he was in a car accident. So, we get there, I assume maybe he has some scrapes and bruises, maybe broken bones," said Tammy Broadus. However, her brother Stephen Broadus was much worse off than that. Surgeons at the University of California, Irvine Medical Center did brain surgery on the 25-year-old on Easter to try and save...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Daily Mail

Mother weeps in court as she describes how she tried to wave down socialite Rebecca Grossman who is charged with murder for 'mowing down her two sons, age 11 and 8, with her Mercedes during street race'

A heartbroken mother wept on the stand as she tearfully described how she desperately tried to wave down Rebecca Grossman just seconds before the socialite ran over her two sons with her Mercedes during an alleged street race. Nancy Iskander appeared in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday to testify...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

Video released in unsolved Riverside shooting that injured 2

Nearly six years after being shot multiple times on Christmas Day of 2016, Cassey Verrette is still waiting for justice. For the first time, Riverside police are releasing surveillance video from the night it happened. Then 22, Cassie was dropping off a friend on First Street near Orange Street in Riverside when they noticed three […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
SFGate

Police: Woman helped plan kidnapping of baby in California

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A woman arrested in the kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby from his San Francisco Bay Area home is a friend of the family and was present when a man abducted the baby while his grandmother unloaded groceries, police said Wednesday. Yesenia Ramirez, 43, had...
SAN JOSE, CA
KAAL-TV

Derek Chauvin seeks new trial in murder of George Floyd

(ABC 6 News) - Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has filed an appeal according to court documents. According to ABC News, attorneys for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in a court filing Monday asked an appeals court to overturn his conviction in the killing of George Floyd. Chauvin's...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

