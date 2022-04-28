Video: Calif. FF adopts pup found near debris fire

VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A firefighter was hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency while battling a grass fire just north of Vacaville on Thursday. The Dixon Fire Department said the firefighter was injured battling a 6-acre fire in the area of Timm Road and Shawn Lane. The department said crews responded to that fire at around 3:20 p.m. The Vacaville Fire Protection District said, at approximately 4 p.m., that multiple grass fires were burning in the area of Peaceful Glen Road and Timm Road, which is a block away from that fire. The area is just west of the small Solano County community of Allendale and about seven miles north of Vacaville. The injured firefighter was taken to Kaiser Vacaville and the fire they were battling has since been cleared. The condition of the firefighter is unknown at this time. There are homes peppered through the area along with open fields and brush.

VACAVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO