Video: Calif. FF adopts pup found near debris fire

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO — Sacramento firefighters found a puppy near the site of a debris fire on Tuesday, and now one of their own is fostering him, CBS13 reported. The young dog had bits of burnt plastic on his fur. Firefighter Mike Thawley at Station 19 is fostering the puppy...

CBS Sacramento

Firefighter Suffers Medical Emergency While Battling Grass Fire Near Vacaville

VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A firefighter was hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency while battling a grass fire just north of Vacaville on Thursday. The Dixon Fire Department said the firefighter was injured battling a 6-acre fire in the area of Timm Road and Shawn Lane. The department said crews responded to that fire at around 3:20 p.m. The Vacaville Fire Protection District said, at approximately 4 p.m., that multiple grass fires were burning in the area of Peaceful Glen Road and Timm Road, which is a block away from that fire. The area is just west of the small Solano County community of Allendale and about seven miles north of Vacaville. The injured firefighter was taken to Kaiser Vacaville and the fire they were battling has since been cleared. The condition of the firefighter is unknown at this time. There are homes peppered through the area along with open fields and brush.
VACAVILLE, CA
ABC10

1 person found dead in home after Carmichael fire

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — One person is dead after a home caught fire in Carmichael. The fire happened along Rampart Drive. Firefighters with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded just before 9 p.m. to douse the heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the house, said Captain Park Wilbourn. The blaze was ultimately contained to the home.
CARMICHAEL, CA
CBS Sacramento

6 Injured In Violent Crash At Roseville Intersection

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Several people were hospitalized after a major crash in Roseville on Wednesday afternoon. The Roseville Police Department said the crash happened just before 3 p.m. at Sunrise Avenue and Coloma Way. Five vehicles were involved and at least three vehicles had major damage with debris covering much of the roadway. Six people, who are all believed to be adults, were taken to area hospitals and at least two of the were in critical condition. Police said the intersection would be closed for several hours. No further details were available at this time.
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woman, 34, Killed In Crash On Highway 160 In Sacramento River Delta

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Coroner has identified the 34-year-old woman who died in the crash as Stacey Lauren Kellerman. Original Story: A crash involving a pickup truck in the Sacramento River Delta left a passenger dead early Sunday morning. According to the California Highway Patrol, a pickup truck crashed into a tree on Highway 160 a little after 2:30 a.m., north of Poverty Road. Officers spoke with the driver, who reported that he was driving on SR-160 when he saw an animal in his path – causing him to steer his truck off the roadway and down the embankment. The crash left a 34-year-old woman who was a passenger in the pickup stuck. She suffered fatal injuries in the crash, CHP says, while the driver was uninjured. CHP says the driver was not under the influence at the time of the crash. The name of the woman killed has not been released.  
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
One Green Planet

Kind Stranger and Animal Rescue Save 86 Cats From Raging Fire

On March 4, Jackie Mihal was unexpectedly packing up over 90 animals from her rescue center and trying to escape from a wildfire. Mihal is the president of Salty Cats of St. Andrews Rescue, a nonprofit organization in Panama City where she takes in stray, feral, and abandoned cats and not only provides them with medical treatment and spay and neuter procedures, but she ultimately finds them loving forever homes.
ANIMALS
ABC10

Man shot in Stockton near Food 4 Less store

STOCKTON, Calif. — A man was hospitalized after a shooting near a Food 4 Less in Stockton Wednesday evening. Police said the shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. on Manthey Road. Arriving officers found a man shot outside a cigar store near a Food 4 Less store. A spokesperson for...
CBS Sacramento

‘This Is A Major Public Health Challenge’: Newsom Unveils Plans To Prepare For Increasing California Heat

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento heat hit triple digits 28 times last year, and five of those days were record highs. Now, state leaders are unveiling new plans to prepare for more extreme heat emergencies. Extreme heat is becoming a way of life here in California. So just how bad are heatwaves going to be in the future? Historically, Sacramento sees two or three days above 104 degrees each year. That’s expected to reach 10-15 days by mid-century. “We have very high confidence on future temperature predictions,” Paul Ullrich, a UC Davis climate professor said. Now, Gov. Gavin Newsom is asking for $300 million to create...
SACRAMENTO, CA
thecheyennepost.com

Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - April 28, 2022

Sloan - this guy has such a fun personality! He is very friendly and loves to just do his thing. He is confident and LOVES to jump up to the highest perch possible. Lexi - this girl is a peach! She is also very confident like Sloan and just walks right up to other dogs and cats like she owns the place (probably because she does!).
CHEYENNE, WY
CBS Sacramento

Two-Vehicle Head On Fatal Crash In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Around 1 p.m. on Thursday a head-on fatal crash occurred on SR-160 south of West Sherman Island Road, said Sacramento CHP. A black Saturn SUV being driven by a woman from Rio Vista was traveling southbound on SR-160 at 55 mph. Another woman out of Rio Vista was driving a silver Kia SUV northbound on SR-160 when she entered the designated left turn lane from northbound SR-160 to West Sherman Island Road. The driver of the black Saturn crossed the double yellow lines and collided head-on with the other driver of the Kia. The only occupants in both vehicles were the drivers. The driver of the Kia suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. The woman hasn’t been identified yet. The other driver was transported to the hospital with major injuries. The north and southbound lanes of SR-160 were shut down for almost two hours but at this time the roadway has been cleared.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Nearly 20,000 tons of almonds stuck in Manteca, distributor says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One of California’s cash crops is stuck in storage, and it’s a major problem for local almond farmers, growers and the economy in the region. Rows and rows of boxes with millions of California almonds are sitting in warehouses in Manteca, with nowhere to go.  “It’s just never been a problem […]
MANTECA, CA
ABC10

Sunrise Ave crash in Roseville sends 6 people to hospital

Police say the crash involving five vehicles happened shortly before 3 p.m. at the Sunrise Avenue and Coloma Way intersection. Six people were taken to local hospitals and at least two were in critical condition. A spokesperson for Roseville police said there were no fatalities at this time.
ROSEVILLE, CA
FireRescue1

New PRO Nozzle from MagneGrip protects Firefighter backs and lungs

CINCINNATI, Ohio — MagneGrip, the only 100% sealed magnetic system meeting the NFPA 1500 standard for diesel exhaust removal, is introducing its latest product innovation at the FDIC International Conference Expo Indianapolis. It’s called the PRO Nozzle, and its new features make it both ergonomic and economical. The...
CINCINNATI, OH

