Harpursville, NY

Animal Adventure Park showcases leopard exhibit on opening day

By Jackie Gillis
 2 days ago

HARPURSVILLE, NY – Animal Adventure welcomed guests to the park today as it has just opened for its 10th season.

To welcome the guests back to the park, animal adventure showcased a new exhibit ready to debut, Calvin the snow leopard.

However, Calvin is not the only new animal that joined the park.

Owner Jordan Patch says in the coming weeks, Tucker the Tapir and a pair of cheetahs will be welcomed to Animal Adventure.

Patch says, animal encounters are something the park is known for, so guests can now the a VIP Keeper for a Day Experience.

“It includes everything from meeting and feeding sloths, taking care of some of our bottle baby animals, bathing and feeding giant tortoises and then gauging a tiger training session at the end,” he said.

Patch adds that birthday parties and other new events are also being added to the calendar this year.

He also says to be on the lookout for many more announcements that are coming this season to make the 10th season the biggest yet.

The park will be open 7 days a week from 10 am to 5 with last admission being sold at 4.

WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Vespa

Vespa is a spayed 13 month old female cat. She is a super affectionate and loving cat. She is also very playful which is great if you have kids or other pets. She is available at SPEAK Animal hospital Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Owego and Endicott Agway.
PETS
Thrillist

You Can Sleep in a 'Star Wars'-Themed Campsite in Upstate New York

If you've ever wanted to combine your love of Star Wars and of nature, you just might be in luck. Right ahead of May 4th, ready-to-go glamping company Tentrr announced a new Star Wars-themed campsite just outside of NYC. Located in Bethel, NY's Tentrr Catskills Retreat—which is just a two-hour drive from the city—the new camping site (dubbed "R2") will allow guests to enjoy a beautiful nature retreat inspired by the iconic movie series.
