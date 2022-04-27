Suspect in Little Compton assault killed in shooting involving RI State Police, US marshals

WOONSOCKET — An armed Portsmouth man wanted on a warrant accusing him of kidnapping and felony assault was shot and killed Wednesday night when he plowed his SUV into a state police detective and a deputy U.S. marshal as they tried to arrest him on a Woonsocket street, the state police said Thursday.

Prior to Russell Dufault's death, the sister of his ex-girlfriend had accused him of assaulting her in her Little Compton driveway, holding her at gunpoint and demanding money, according to state police Col. James Manni.

At 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, at the state police barracks in Lincoln, the woman had told police that Dufault had demanded about $80,000 that he believed had been stolen from him.

She told them that he forcibly removed her from her vehicle, pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her, Manni said.

After about 30 minutes, he allowed her to leave.

Based on her report, police obtained a warrant to arrest Dufault on charges of felony assault and kidnapping.

They learned that his criminal history included several counts of armed robbery in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

Due to that and his reported use of a gun on Wednesday, the job of tracking and capturing Dufault fell to the Rhode Island State Police Violent Fugitive Task Force, which state police manage jointly with the U.S. Marshals Service.

The team's 18 members include marshals, state police troopers and detectives, as well as local police personnel.

By about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, the task force had Dufault, who was armed, in sight, Manni said.

He was sitting at the wheel of a Honda CRV on North Main Street in Woonsocket.

Two state police detectives, Gregory DeMarco and Theodore Gibbons, and a deputy U.S. marshal, ordered Dufault to stop and leave the CRV.

Instead, he tried to flee, Manni said. The CRV, he said, rolled forward with enough force to knock the marshal off his feet and onto the hood.

The CRV then smashed into an unmarked state police cruiser and pinned one of the detectives between the two vehicles, Manni said.

Both the deputy marshal and one of the two state police detectives fired at Dufault, wounding him fatally, according to Manni.

Police at the scene tried to save Dufault's life, Manni said. He was taken to Landmark Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

It wasn't clear, based on Manni's comments, which of the two state police detectives opened fire and which of the two was pinned.

Both the detective who was pinned and the deputy marshal sustained minor injuries, Manni said. Both were treated at the hospital and released.

Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Charette declined to name the deputy marshal who was involved, citing U.S. government policy.

"He's banged up, but fortunately he's going to be OK and he'll be back," said Charette.

Manni said he could not comment on how many shots were fired and what exactly had drawn Dufault to Woonsocket.

"As the colonel said, there are some facts that are known now," said Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha, "but the state police and the Woonsocket police and our prosecutors are still, frankly, gathering facts and reconstructing the crime scene. That's why it's difficult to give all of the details now. As soon as we are in the position to disclose them we will."

During the subsequent investigation, police learned that Dufault was suspected in a robbery at Navigant Credit Union on Dexter Street in Pawtucket on Monday.

