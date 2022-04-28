New Brooklyn exhibit highlights the impact of systematic inequality in NYC

The Weeksville Heritage Center in Brooklyn is shining a light on systematic inequality in New York City with a new exhibition.

Ayana Evans is the artist behind the “Cash Rules Everything Around Me” display.

The exhibit features a silent video montage with bold colors intertwined with statistics, designed to criticize how systemic issues influence the present day. It also highlights challenges that local community members, Black people, and people of different genders and sexualities face.

Programs related to the exhibition include a career fair and workshops about addressing work history gaps due to incarceration.