Bucks County Community College recently announced the winners for its High School Short Fiction Contest. Marissa Kesisoglou, a ninth-grader at New Hope-Solebury High School and a resident of New Hope, won first place for her story Cat’s Cradle. Bethany Conover, a sophomore at Council Rock High School South and resident of Holland, took second place for her story What could have happened. Adam Dombrowski, a sophomore at Pennsbury High School and a resident of Morrisville, was awarded third place for his story No Chances. The winners’ stories were selected from a field of 67 entities this year.

