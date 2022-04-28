ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
District Attorney: Justice system ‘off the rail’

By Pamela Sleezer
Lake Charles American Press
Cover picture for the articleVernon Parish District Attorney Terry Lambright is slamming decision makers at the executive level of the state’s justice system after a Leesville man was granted parole this month despite serving only a fraction of the 150-year sentence handed down for his role in the gruesome murder of a local grocery store...

Jason Smith
1d ago

Vernon parish court system is so corrupt. They gave a non violent defender a 100+ years for drug possession and guns, then let two brutal violet murderers go home, which one still deny what he did .. the victims family should be able to sue these criminals of the Vernon parish district court because they represent injustice, if someone put a criminal in a cage them someone opens the door and let them out, their criminals too

