ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

MVCC’s Ted Moore Run/Walk returns for 25th anniversary

Romesentinel.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUTICA — Mohawk Valley Community College’s annual Theodore “Ted” Moore Run/Walk will return to the Utica campus at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 30. Those interested in participating remotely also have an opportunity to do so. The Theodore “Ted” Moore Run/Walk is presented by the Oneida...

romesentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
Romesentinel.com

Bone Appetite fundraiser Saturday

CAZENOVIA — Wanderers’ Rest will host its annual Bone Appetit fundraiser from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Lincklaen House, 79 Albany St. There will be auctions, raffles, hors d’oeuvres, and a cash bar to benefit Wanderers’ Rest Humane Association. The event will feature...
CAZENOVIA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Joan E. (Carver) Martin

Joan E. Martin, age 88, formerly of Lee Center, passed away peacefully at the Katherine Luther Home in the Town of Kirkland on April 23, 2022. Joan was born in Verona, NY, on January 21, 1934, to the late Dewey and Eleanor White Carver, and graduated from RFA in 1952. On July 5, 1952, she was united in marriage to Frederick J. Martin at St. Patrick’s Church in Taberg; a blessed union of 66 years until his passing on August 6, 2018.
LEE CENTER, NY
Romesentinel.com

Harley A. Campbell

ORISKANY — Harley A. Campbell 73, of Oriskany passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. He was born on July 7, 1948, in Utica, the son of the late Howard and Bertha (Milo) Campbell. He was a graduate of Oriskany Central Schools. Mr. Campbell served his country with honor in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He later served in the Army Reserves.
ORISKANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Utica, NY
Romesentinel.com

Elizabeth A. Gubbins

Elizabeth A. Gubbins, 79, passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, with her family by her side. She was born in Utica, on January 12, 1943, to John and Emily (Trzepacz) Chrabaszcz, and was educated in local schools. On May 22, 1965, she was married to Patrick Gubbins in St. Mary’s Church in New York Mills, a union of 56 years. Elizabeth entered the workforce after graduation from Utica Catholic Academy, beginning her secretarial career at ROAMA, and remained there until her children were born. When she returned to the workforce the rest of her working years were spent between Kelly Girls, Huta & Jones CPA, Douglas Mattson Physical Therapy, and DiSpirito, Gilberti & Sitts Physical Therapy, until her retirement.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

MVCAA to honor Community Champions with luncheon

WHITESBORO — Mohawk Valley Community Action Agency, Inc. is honoring the 2022 Community Champions at its annual luncheon from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at Hart’s Hill Inn, 135 Clinton St. The featured award recipients are among Mohawk Valley’s most gifted and passionate community members and...
MOHAWK, NY
Romesentinel.com

Colgate honors area scholars

Colgate University has recognized several local students for academic excellence by being named to various honor lists. Amanda Dontino, of New Hartford and a graduate of New Hartford Senior High School, molecular biology;. David Elacqua, of Utica and a graduate of Proctor Senior High School, music and biology;. Nicholas Elacqua,...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Romesentinel.com

Two MVCC students receive Chancellor’s Award for excellence

UTICA — Mohawk Valley Community College students Abbygail Coston and Sabah Haji were selected to receive the 2022 Chancellor’s Awards for Student Excellence, the highest honor bestowed upon students by the State University of New York system. Abbygail Coston, of Vernon Center, has maintained a 3.98 grade point...
UTICA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mvcc#Cdc#The Mvcc Foundation#Mathematics Department

Comments / 0

Community Policy