Olivia Rodrigo and Zack Bia look cozy, cute, and like a couple in Manhattan

By Jovita Trujillo
 2 days ago

Olivia Rodrig o and Adam Faze called it quits in February, and it looks like the singer has been cozying up with DJ Zack Bia. The duo has been seen hanging out in the past few months, and this week they were spotted in Manhattan. At one point, the 25-year-old looked like he had his arm around the 19 year old as they left the hotspot, Bar Pitti.

Last month a source close to Bia told E! News, “He invited her to Super Bowl parties that he was DJing that weekend, and she went to support him. “They hit it off and have been casually hanging out,” the source said at the tim.

Bia was spotted at Rodrigo’s 19th birthday party in a group picture with singer Tate McRae and The Kid LAROI on February 20th, and it looks like they have gotten close since. The same source told E! News they are having “a lot of fun” together as they navigate their busy work schedules and travel, making sure they spend time together when they can.

Considering Rodrigo is a beautiful and talented young woman, at the top of the music industry, there are plenty of reasons why anyone would want to be with her. But according to the insider, the DJ likes how down to earth she is. “Zack [feels] that Olivia is really down to earth, and he loves how low-key she is,” the source said. “It’s a good balance between them.”

Rodrigo and Faze were together for less than a year and called it quits in February. A source close to the former couple confirmed the split to Page Six after fans noticed she had unfollowed him on Instagram.

As for Bia? He was linked to Madison Beer in 2018 for about a year before officially calling it quits in 2019. He recently sparked dating rumors with Outer Banks actress Madelyn Clyne , but he made it clear they are not dating in January.

“We are not dating,” he said on the podcast BFFs with Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards, and Brianna Chickenfry podcast. “We hang out all the time.” “It is one of those things where we really enjoy hanging out and enjoy going to dinner,” Zack explained, per Entertainment Online. “But we never officially started dating and probably will never officially stop because we are just hanging out.”

