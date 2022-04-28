ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hibbing, MN

Strong pitching carries Bluejackets past Tigers

By Gary Giombetti Mesabi Tribune
 2 days ago

ZIM — Being a pitcher herself, Hibbing High School softball coach Kadee Vesledahl knows the importance of having more than one person toeing the pitching rubber.

If Wednesday was any indication of that, then Vesledahl has found a reliable second starter to keep the strain off of Aune Boben.

Rylie Forbord tossed a seven inning five-hitter, striking out four and walking two to lead the Bluejackets to an 8-5 victory over Cherry at McDavitt Park.

Forbord had a perfect game through three innings, then a couple of hits and an error in the fourth allowed the Tigers back into the game.

Other than that, Forbord was in control through most of the game.

“I thought Rylie did a great job,” Vesledahl said. “She hasn’t pitched in a game for I honestly don’t know how long. She went out there and did her best. With Rylie on the mound, we have to make more plays on defense, but one inning killed us.

“We can move on, learn from it and execute the next time.”

Cherry coach Darrell Bjerklie was impressed with the way Forbord handled herself on the pitcher’s circle.

“That girl did a good job,” Bjerklie said. “I thought she pitched well. She moved the ball around well. Kudos to her. She did a good job. She should feel good about it.”

Forbord’s teammates helped her out by staking her to a 2-0 lead after three innings.

In the first, Emma Kivela singled, stole second, went to third on a wild pitch, then she scored on a passed ball.

In the third, Boben singled, stole second, then took third on another single by Kivela. With one out, Maddie St. George hit an RBI groundout, and Forbord had her two-run lead.

“That was huge for her to get a sigh of relief to go out there and do what she needed to do,” Vesledahl said. “She relaxed a little bit more, and got into a groove.”

The Bluejackets added to that lead in the fourth with a four-run inning.

Monroe Rewertz started things off with a single, then stole second. She took third on a groundout, then scored when on an errant throw from the catcher to the pitcher.

With two out and Jenna Sacco-LaMusga on first, Boben was hit by a pitch, then Kivela delivered her third hit of the game, a run-scoring single.

Forbord helped out her cause with a two-run single to make it 6-0.

“All we’ve been doing is hitting, and we put the ball more in play today,” Vesledahl said. “That’s what is going to help us in the long run.”

Cherry finally got to Forbord in the fourth Hailey Greenly walked for the Tigers’ first baserunner, then Lyida Greenly singled. With two out, Faith Zganjar doubled home a run, then a dropped pop up scored the second run of the inning. Brooke Rinerson, who reached on that error, would score on a wild pitch to make it 6-3.

Was it going to be too little, too late for the Tigers?

“They started slow,” Bjerklie said. “You can’t have that big of a mountain to climb. It gets a little tough. It takes a lot of our arsenal away. It’s hard to play small ball when you’re down by six.

“You have to hit them in. That’s what we told them. They have to learn to start faster, then play good defense. Our pitcher has to grow, too. That’s what we expect for the first time out on the field. Nothing was a surprise today. You’re prepared for anything.”

Hibbing responded with one run in the fifth as Rewertz reached on a fielder’s choice ground ball, and stole second. Ayva Terzich then singled her home to make it 7-3.

The Tigers got back-to-back singles by Anna Serna and Abby Rinerson in the fifth, but Forbord stepped up and got the next two hitters out. Greenly would walk to load the bases, but Forbord got a groundout to end the threat.

The Bluejackets added another run in the sixth as Kivela reached on an error in center field. She wound up running around the bases on a throwing error as well.

With no outdoor time, Bjerklie said his teams’ defensive play has been slow to come around.

“It’s a growing process,” Bjerklie said. “That’s something that has to grow on the fly. That’s what we told them. We have to work to keep improving. That’s all we can do.

“That’s why we play the games we do and the teams we do. You have to get pushed or otherwise if you don’t get challenged you wouldn’t know where you need to improve. It was a good game for us to play. A learning experience for everybody involved.”

The Tigers weren’t about to go down without a fight and in the seventh inning, Serna walked and Rinerson reached on an error.

Forbord got the next hitter to pop out, but Hailey Greenly hit a sacrifice fly to make it 8-5.

With two out, Lydia Greenly singled and Claire Cushman walked, but Forbord got the next hitter to lineout to end the game.

“She may have gotten a little nervous in the last inning to close, but we followed through and our eight runs kind of helped our pitcher,” Vesledahl said. “She got into a little trouble, but she threw a game. We worked our way out of it. That should help our pitching staff out.”

Kivela had those three hits. Rewertz had two hits.

Lydia Greenly had two hits for Cherry.

HHS 101 411 0 — 8 10 1

CHS 000 300 2 — 5 5 4

Hibbing: Rylie Forbord (W) and Bella Scaia; Cherry: Lauren Staples (L) and Abby Rinerson; 2B — Faith Zganjar.

