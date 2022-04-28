Two three-run innings lift Mesabi East over Rangers

AURORA — The Mesabi East baseball team used two three-run innings to power themselves past Mountain Iron-Buhl Wednesday, 7-3.

For the Giants, it was their seventh game outside, while the Rangers were taking the field for the first time.

Brayden Leffel got the start on the bump for Mesabi East and faced off with MI-B’s Rylen Niska. The Rangers got hot early to take a 1-0 lead after the first.

With one out, Brant Tiedeman blasted a shot over the centerfielder, etching a triple for the Rangers. He was quickly brought home on the next at-bat with Damian Tapio singling in the infield, picking up the RBI in the process.

Niska was shaky to start, hitting both Easton Sahr and Ty Laugen with one out in the first inning. The bases were then loaded up after he issued a walk to Dakota Kruse, but the MI-B defense picked up the second out before Sahr tried to steal home on the next at-bat. Sahr was thrown out at the plate, ending the threat and leaving MI-B up 1-0 after one.

The Rangers went up 2-0 in the top of the third with Colton Gallus leading things off with a triple to center, the second triple for MI-B on the day. With Johnny Erickson at the plate, a passed ball by the Giants catcher allowed Gallus to come home from third, extending the Ranger lead.

Mesabi East found their footing in the bottom of the third. With one out, Sahr hit a bouncer to left to reach first. Laugen was hit by another pitch, putting runners on first and second. Kruse then brought the first run home on a single to center to make it a 2-1 game with one out and runners on the corners.

Easton Soular at the plate, Kruse stole his way to second and then came home, along with Laugen, thanks to an RBI single to center from the senior, putting the Giants on top 3-2 after three.

Mountain Iron-Buhl kept things interesting in the fourth, scoring another run to knot things up.

Tapio led things off in the inning with a double and then moved to third after a fly ball for the first out.

With one out and a runner on third, Rylan Lanari singled to left to bring Tapio home, tying things up at three after four innings of play.

The lead changed hands once again in the bottom of the fifth inning. With one out, a single to Kruse put the first runner on. With Soular at the plate, Kruse stole his way to second. A few pitches later, he made it to third, threatening to score.

Soular put the ball in play in the infield with Kruse leading heavily off third base. Halfway home by the team Soular made contact, the Rangers were forced to throw out Soular at first, allowing Kruse to score, 4-3 Mesabi East.

Mesabi East tacked on three more runs in the top of the sixth with Zac Norberg drawing the leadoff walk to get things moving. A single to left from Kalub Corbett put runners on the corners with a single from Ethan Murray bringing Norberg home to make it 5-3.

An RBI sacrifice from Leffel on his next at-bat scored the sixth Giants run, ending Niska’s day on the mound with a runner on third and one out in the sixth.

Tapio came in to finish things off for the Rangers. He gave up an RBI sacrifice to Sahr to score another run before striking out Laugen to end the inning, 7-3.

Mountain Iron-Buhl strung together a couple of hits in the seventh, including a leadoff single from Lanari and a single to right from Tyler LaMourea, but Cooper Sickel closed things out on the mound for Mesabi East, preserving the 7-3 win.

Despite the loss, Mountain Iron-Buhl head coach Ron Marinaro said it was a solid outing for his squad that has spent the better part of a month practicing indoors before they were allowed to get in one game.

“I think we hit well,” Marinaro said. “We had a few innings where we gave up a few too many runs but that’s going to happen in the first game of the year. I think we played well overall and we can only get better.”

Mesabi East head coach Chad Sahr agreed, praising the Rangers for their play.

“I was surprised. They made all the plays,” Sahr said. “I was expecting their defense to be a little shaky. But their outfield had some nice catches. They ran down some balls. Their infield made every play. I wasn’t expecting that from a team that hadn’t been outside yet.”

On the play of the Giants, Sahr said he hoped for a bit more from his team offensively.

“I think we kind of struggled there for the most part. We’re not having very good at-bats. We’re not swinging at good pitches when we should and then we were swinging at some bad ones. I would say today was probably the day that, as a team, we hit the ball the hardest when we did put it in play. When we took the good cuts, we were hitting the ball very hard.”

Marinaro was positive on Niska’s first day on the mound, as well as the rest of his defense.

“The guys have been chomping at the bit to play and get outside and I think you could tell they were fired up. Rylen gave us a good outing and the infield I think looked good defensively. The outfield made some great catches. We need to get a few more timely hits and fix a couple errors and we’ll be good.”

Mesabi East is set to play North Woods today and International Falls on Friday. The game with the Broncos is one of the more important ones for the Giants thus far in their season.

“We’re looking forward to that. It’s a big conference game. I know they haven’t been playing outside so I’m not sure what to expect from them but it will be a big game for us regardless.”

Mountain Iron-Buhl’s next game is set for 10 a.m. on Friday. They’ll take on Chisholm in Aurora.

“We’re just looking for another solid outing. After being in the gym for so long, we saw some good things today so we want to keep that going.”

Rock Ridge 11,

Two Harbors 0, F/5

At Proctor, the Rock Ridge baseball team took advantage of some Two Harbors errors on their way to an 11-0 win Wednesday afternoon.

Dylan Hedley got the start on the bump for the Wolverines and gave up just one run over four innings of work. He struck out six. Will Bittmann came in to finish things off, striking out two in the fifth inning to end the game. The two Rock Ridge pitchers combined gave up just the one hit.

The Wolverines got their scoring started with an RBI single from Bittmann in the top of the first. Bittmann and Jaden Lang took advantage of a few Two Harbors’ errors in the second inning to plate runs, with Dylan Bartlett adding to the total with an RBI single.

At the plate, Bittmann finished 2-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Carter Mavec went 2-3 with an RBI and two runs. Carter Flannigan was 1-3 with two RBIs. Bartlett finished 1-3 with an RBI.

Rock Ridge (3-1) is set to host Moose Lake/Willow River on Friday in Eveleth, weather permitting.

SOFTBALL

MI-B 19,

L-BF 1, F/4

At Mountain Iron, the Mountain Iron-Buhl softball team hung 15 runs on Littlefork-Big Falls in the first inning on their way to a 19-1 win over the Vikings in four innings.

“We just jumped on them early,” MI-B head coach Jesse White said. “They struggled with their pitching but we hit at strikes. Most of the runs from the first were earned runs.”

Alix Swanson led the way in the pitcher’s circle for the Rangers, giving up just one run in the first inning while striking out seven.

“Besides the one run, we shut them down. We looked good out there today.

At the plate, Sam Hoff went 3-3 for MI-B with two doubles and five RBIs. Elle Otto was 3-4 with a double and two RBIs.

“Those two are right at the middle of our order. We had runners on and they pushed them across. They did what they were supposed to do for us.”

Mountain Iron-Buhl will play host to Mesabi East today at 4:30 p.m. The Rangers will host North Woods on Friday.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Mesabi Range 8,

Rainy River 2

At Brainerd, the Mesabi Range baseball team moved to 3-0 in the MCAC North Wednesday, taking game one over Rainy River 8-2.

Alex Fijal got the start and the win on the mound for the Norsemen, giving up two runs on four hits and one walk in four innings of work. He struck out one. Joe Berset pitched the final three innings for Mesabi Range, giving up no runs on two hits and two walks with one strikeout.

At the plate, Jackson Bode, Nick Peters and Logan Nordby all finished the day going 3-4. Bode added an RBI and two runs scored while Nordby had two runs. Peters tallied one run.

Dawson Tweet and Cole Meyer both finished 2-3 with the two adding three and two RBIs, respectively.

Mesabi Range and Rainy River played a second game following the first. Results were not available before this edition of the Mesabi Tribune went to press.