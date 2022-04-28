ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Cubs fly high as spring maybe starts

By Jimmy Laine Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 2 days ago

This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Robert Olson of Hoyt Lakes.

He passed away recently.

Mr. Olson served in the United States Army.

He was stationed in Germany and served with the Military Police.

Thank you for your service Mr. Olson

Rest in peace.

Good

Did anyone see the final score of the Cubs and Pirates baseball game last Saturday?

My Cubs put on a scoring clinic and blasted the Pirates 21-0.

The only bad thing about that game was that the Cubs scored more runs in one game than my Chicago Bears do points in two games.

Guess what happened in the Sunday game? Pittsburgh beat the Cubs 4-3.

I guess they used up all their runs on Saturday.

While I was doing this column on Wednesday morning I looked out the window by my computer desk and I actually saw the sun.

That might mean that the spring sports teams might actually get some playing time in the near future.

Thanks for being patient players. Get ready to make up those postponed games.

Bad

I don’t want people to say it’s a “typical Minnesota team,” but did you see that Timberwolves and Grizzlies game last week?

Minnesota started the game with a 12-0 run and went on to grab a 26 point lead. They did everything right.

Memphis came back into the game but the Timberwolves were not going to let them get too close. Minnesota had a 25 point lead with 3:10 left in the third quarter.

Guess what? The Grizzlies outscored Minnesota 50-16 in the final 15 minutes of the game to win by nine points.

And the Timberwolves did that at home? Ouch.

Ugly

Hey Twins fans, how is Miguel Sano doing? Just in case you didn’t know he is batting a solid .096

Yup, 52 at bats this season so far and only five hits.

He better get hot to catch his career high batting average. In 2015 he batted .269. He had 75 hits that year in his 279 at bats.

The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge

The question last week was, “Who was the only Virginia born NBA player and who was his first NBA coach?”

Fourteen readers knew it was John Norlander and his coach was Red Auerbach.

The names were numbered and Kelly at the desk at the paper picked number 4 which made Tom LaZella a winner.

Give this one a try.

“When former Twins outfielder Bob Allison was a rookie, how many home runs did he hit on his way to winning Rookie of the Year?”

You have until Monday night to submit your guess.

That will do it for this week.

Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff… It's only Sports.

Jimmy Laine can be reached at

jimmylaine1010@gmail.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Kyle Schwarber sitting Thursday afternoon for Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies. What It Means:. The Phillies appear to be giving Schwarber a routine breather against a southpaw pitcher. Matt Vierling is replacing Schwarber in left field and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: Is Ian Happ’s strong start sustainable?

There was a time when Ian Happ was a “can’t miss” prospect after being taken ninth overall in the 2015 MLB Amateur Draft. The Chicago Cubs outfielder made his debut in 2017, hitting 24 long balls and driving in 68 runs while batting a respectable .253. However,...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Self-Destructive White Sox Look to End Skid Vs. Royals

Self-destructive White Sox look to end skid vs. Royals originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago White Sox have lost eight consecutive games after a 6-0 defeat to the visiting Kansas City Royals on Tuesday, and there are two easy reasons to explain their woes. They have committed a...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Minnesota State
numberfire.com

Nick Madrigal not in Cubs' lineup Thursday

Chicago Cubs second baseman Nick Madrigal is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves. Madrigal is likely receiving a maintenance day after three straight starts. Jonathan Villar is replacing Madrigal on second base and batting fifth. numberFire’s models project Villar...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Frank Schwindel sitting for Cubs against Atlanta

Chicago Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves. The Cubs appear to be giving Schwindel the day off following three straight starts. Alfonso Rivas is replacing Schwindel on first base and batting sixth. Per...
CHICAGO, IL
Mesabi Tribune

Edwards, Filippi selected to enter MCAC Hall of Fame

HIBBING — Josh Edwards could have played baseball in Florida, but instead the Superior High School graduate chose Hibbing Community College. He has never regretted that decision. Edwards was a part of two Cardinal teams that advanced to the MCAC state tournament, placing second in 1995, then winning the title in 1996. That has earned ...
HIBBING, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Red Auerbach
Person
Bob Allison
Mesabi Tribune

Two three-run innings lift Mesabi East over Rangers

AURORA — The Mesabi East baseball team used two three-run innings to power themselves past Mountain Iron-Buhl Wednesday, 7-3. For the Giants, it was their seventh game outside, while the Rangers were taking the field for the first time. Brayden Leffel got the start on the bump for Mesabi East and faced off with MI-B’s Rylen Niska. The Rangers got hot early to take a 1-0 lead after the first. ...
AURORA, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Giants overcome early deficit for 14-8 win

AURORA — The Mesabi East baseball team had a bumpy first few innings on Thursday when they played host to North Woods. Finding themselves down 8-0 in the first inning, the Giants needed to turn things around on the mound and at the plate. The bats eventually did come alive while Easton Sahr provided stability on the bump as Mesabi East scored 14 unanswered to come away with the 14-8...
AURORA, MN
The Daily Jeffersonian

Junior Jake Valentine hurls Bobcats to OVAC 4A title

RICHMOND — Following back-to-back losses in the Ohio Valley Athletic Conference baseball championships the last two seasons, Cambridge High head baseball coach Jamaal Lowery talked in the preseason about getting over that hump and getting to the championship game as a team goal this season. On Friday night, Lowery and the Bobcats took it one step...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#Nba#The United States Army#The Military Police
Mesabi Tribune

Golden Bears leave IRC tournament with second-place finish

GRAND RAPIDS — The Eveleth-Gilbert softball team got two wins in three games Friday at the Iron Range Conference Tournament in Grand Rapids. The Golden Bears opened up the day with a 15-0 win over Deer River in four innings. They followed that up with a 3-0 redemption win over Hibbing before falling 4-3 to Grand Rapids in their final game of the day. Against the Warriors, Lydia Delich was...
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
991
Followers
1K+
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

 https://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//

Comments / 0

Community Policy