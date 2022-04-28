Cubs fly high as spring maybe starts

This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Robert Olson of Hoyt Lakes.

He passed away recently.

Mr. Olson served in the United States Army.

He was stationed in Germany and served with the Military Police.

Thank you for your service Mr. Olson

Rest in peace.

—

Good

Did anyone see the final score of the Cubs and Pirates baseball game last Saturday?

My Cubs put on a scoring clinic and blasted the Pirates 21-0.

The only bad thing about that game was that the Cubs scored more runs in one game than my Chicago Bears do points in two games.

Guess what happened in the Sunday game? Pittsburgh beat the Cubs 4-3.

I guess they used up all their runs on Saturday.

—

While I was doing this column on Wednesday morning I looked out the window by my computer desk and I actually saw the sun.

That might mean that the spring sports teams might actually get some playing time in the near future.

Thanks for being patient players. Get ready to make up those postponed games.

—

Bad

I don’t want people to say it’s a “typical Minnesota team,” but did you see that Timberwolves and Grizzlies game last week?

Minnesota started the game with a 12-0 run and went on to grab a 26 point lead. They did everything right.

Memphis came back into the game but the Timberwolves were not going to let them get too close. Minnesota had a 25 point lead with 3:10 left in the third quarter.

Guess what? The Grizzlies outscored Minnesota 50-16 in the final 15 minutes of the game to win by nine points.

And the Timberwolves did that at home? Ouch.

—

Ugly

Hey Twins fans, how is Miguel Sano doing? Just in case you didn’t know he is batting a solid .096

Yup, 52 at bats this season so far and only five hits.

He better get hot to catch his career high batting average. In 2015 he batted .269. He had 75 hits that year in his 279 at bats.

—

The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge

The question last week was, “Who was the only Virginia born NBA player and who was his first NBA coach?”

Fourteen readers knew it was John Norlander and his coach was Red Auerbach.

The names were numbered and Kelly at the desk at the paper picked number 4 which made Tom LaZella a winner.

Give this one a try.

“When former Twins outfielder Bob Allison was a rookie, how many home runs did he hit on his way to winning Rookie of the Year?”

You have until Monday night to submit your guess.

—

That will do it for this week.

Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff… It's only Sports.

—

Jimmy Laine can be reached at

jimmylaine1010@gmail.com