Shailene Woodley Shares Cryptic Message About ‘Grief’ After Aaron Rodgers Split

Still processing. Shailene Woodley shared a cryptic message about loss and grief days after multiple outlets reported that she and Aaron Rodgers split for good.

"Grief expressed out loud for someone we have lost, or a country or home we have lost, is in itself the greatest praise we could ever give them," the Big Little Lies alum , 30, posted via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, April 27. The sentiment, which is a quote from quote from author Martín Prechtel , continued, "Grief is praise, because it is the natural way love honors what it misses."

The post concluded: "Seeing grief in this way helps us respect what we are going through, rather than being mired in shame and discouragement on top of the paint we already feel.”

Hours prior, the Divergent star reposted a clip that appeared to be commentary on her current state of mind.

“My inner thoughts: You can’t get over this,” the video text read, a clip originally shared by The.Soul.Awakening . It was followed by the word, “Me,” and a clip of a man making an impossible high jump feet become a reality.

Woodley’s series of thought-provoking social media posts come days after multiple outlets reported on Monday, April 25, that the actress had split from Rodgers, 38, again after briefly reconnecting following their February breakup .

The Green Bay Packers quarterback revealed in February 2021 that he and Woodley were engaged after they started dating the summer of 2020 .

One year later, Us Weekly confirmed that they’d called off the engagement .

“Shailene has been super busy with work,” an insider told Us in February, noting that Rodgers is always “focused” on football. “Everything was so different during lockdown, and they had been living in their bubble.”

A few weeks later, the estranged couple sparked reconciliation speculation when they were spotted at Erewhon Market in Los Angeles.

The Insurgent star “hasn’t shut the door completely or [she] would’ve never agreed to meet up with him,” the source said in February.

In early March, the twosome fueled rumors that they were back together when they were spotted at Rodgers’ teammate David Bakhtiari ‘s wedding in Montecito, California on March 5.

The pair were then seen traveling together to Florida a few days later on a private plane. A source told Us at the time that the athlete was “trying to get her back” and was still “very in love” with Woodley.

The Last Letter From Your Lover actress, however, didn’t know whether she wanted to “ get back together yet ,” per the insider. Two weeks later, the duo were again spotted with each other, this time at a romantic wine tasting in Los Olivos, California .

“They were seated outside with a group of friends on the patio and enjoyed the wine tasting experience,” an insider told Us in March, adding that Woodley and Rodgers “weren’t hiding the fact that they were there together.”