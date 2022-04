The Wichita Falls community is coming together to help a man who's barbershop burned down last week. A few years ago, Lonnie Robinson decided to leave Los Angeles, and move back to his hometown of Wichita Falls, Texas. When he arrived in Texoma, he started working at Jimmie & Frankie’s Barbershop, which has been operating for the past 55 years. Since Robinson has been cutting hair for the past 40 years, employment at the barbershop seems like a perfect fit for him.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO