Buckeye, AZ

Abrazo Emergency Center hosts May 18 stroke risk screening

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WGxJi_0fMLfnyF00

Abrazo’s Buckeye Emergency Center will hold a low-cost stroke and heart attack risk assessment event on May 18 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The center is located at 525 S. Watson Road in Buckeye; RSVP for the screening event by calling 844-721-4068.

AngioScreen checks the body’s circulatory system and provides information about an individual’s blood flow in the neck and leg arteries, heart rhythm, blood pressure and fitness following an exam that takes only about 10 minutes. Cost for the screening is $59 and includes a consultation to review results.

Participants get a confidential, color printout with exam results and photos of blood flow in the carotid arteries.

A clinician provides a brief consultation to explain the results, and participants are encouraged to share with their personal physician for follow up.

“May is Stroke Month and we are pleased to be offering this low-cost screening to the public. The AngioScreen information can be used by participants to share with their doctor examinations by their personal physician,” said Abrazo outreach manager Cindy Roberts, RN.

According to the CDC:

• Someone has a stroke every 40 seconds

• Someone has a heart attack every 30 seconds

• Every year, nearly 800,000 people in the U.S. have a stroke

• Approximately 8.5 million people in the U.S. have peripheral artery disease

• Heart disease is still the leading cause of death for both men and women.

