ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LA Awarded $9.5 Million Through Project Homekey for Supportive Housing

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 2 days ago

The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles received $9.5 million from the state to purchase a 34-unit multi-family property and turn it into permanent supportive housing for people experiencing homelessness, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday. The building at 10150 Hillhaven Ave. in Tujunga will include on-site case...

mynewsla.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Sunland-tujunga, CA
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
24/7 Wall St.

This City Has Run Out of Homes For Sale

There may not have been any time since World War II when home prices have risen as fast as in the last two years. According to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, in January, home prices rose 19.2% nationwide compared to the same month last year.  Among the reasons for the January rise in […]
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
TheStreet

This City Ranks as the Most Unaffordable for Housing in the U.S.

With U.S. home prices soaring 19.2% in the 12 months through January, it’s clearly difficult for non-wealthy people to afford a home. “There has been a strong trend away from affordability,” according to a study of world housing markets by the U.S. Urban Reform Institute and Canada’s Frontier Centre for Public Policy.
REAL ESTATE
pymnts

Homeowner Groups Rallying Support to Keep Renters Out

Some homeowner associations are wielding their power beyond lawn maintenance and paint color to prevent investors from buying up homes for the sole purpose of renting them out, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday (April 18). Rentals not only lead to a decline in the overall upkeep of properties, some...
WALKERTOWN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supportive Housing#Homelessness#Project Homekey#Californians
24/7 Wall St.

States Where Single People Pay the Most for Housing

U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic – hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation. According to the Economic […]
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
CBS New York

Hispanic Federation raises over $3 million at annual gala

NEW YORK -- Another major city event is back from the pandemic pause.The Hispanic Federation held its annual fundraising gala Thursday at the American Museum of Natural History.Lin-Manuel Miranda is chair of the event, which pays tribute to individuals and institutions working to inspire and uplift Latino communities nationwide.Proceeds from the event will help support Latino families."Our power here in the United States is when we're together, and the Hispanic Organizaiton recognizes that and is always kind of there to support our communities where they are," Miranda said."During the pandemic alone, to help more than 500 organizations providing food assistance ... rent assistance to the most vulnerable members of our community," said Frankie Miranda, president and CEO of the Hispanic Federation.This year's event raised more than $3 million, breaking a fundraising record.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy