WSU President says he’s not interested in NCAA top job

By Melissa Luck
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 2 days ago
PULLMAN, Wash – The more success he has at Washington State University, the more President Kirk Schulz will see his name floated for other major jobs across the country.

This time, it’s speculation Schulz would be a candidate to lead the NCAA.

Current president Mark Emmert announced he’ll step down no later than June 2023.

Emmert, who was previously the president of University of Washington, has had a tumultuous time during his tenure.

He led the organization through the cancellation of the NCAA basketball tournaments as the pandemic started in March 2020.

Emmert defended the NCAA’s position of handling sexual assaults in the wake of the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal at Michigan State.

In March 2021, he faced severe backlash over the unequal treatment of women in the NCAA tournament.

Now, as he prepares to step away, another Washington college leader’s name emerged as a possible replacement.

The Athletic and other media outlets reported WSU President Kirk Schulz would be a top consideration for the job.

His name was recently floated as a potential Big 12 commissioner.

Schulz put those rumors to rest Wednesday, tweeting “I remain fully committed to my position as system president at Washington State University. I’m not interested in being considered as the next NCAA president.”

Schulz’s wife Dr. Noel Schulz, who is an Engineering professor at WSU, echoed the commitment to WSU.

She tweeted, “WSU >> NCAA or Big 12! We’re not done yet!”

The Schulzes came to WSU in 2016.

President Schulz currently serves as the Pac-12 representative to the College Football Playoff Board of Managers.

He’s been at the helm of WSU as statewide enrollment reached record levels and launched the Drive to Twenty-Five, an effort to be recognized as one of the nation’s top 25 research facilities by 2030.

