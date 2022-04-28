ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effingham County, GA

Flood Warning issued for Effingham, Screven by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-28 22:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Effingham; Screven FLOOD...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Osage by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 00:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Osage A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR CENTRAL OSAGE COUNTY At 1218 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles northeast of Fairfax, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations in or near the path include Pawhuska... Osage Hills State Park Okesa... Nelagoney Pershing... Tallant TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Labette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 01:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Labette A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LABETTE COUNTY At 135 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Weir to near Chetopa, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Oswego, Chetopa, Edna and Bartlett. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LABETTE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pawnee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 23:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pawnee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR OSAGE AND PAWNEE COUNTIES At 1152 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles south of Cedar Vale to Sooner Lake, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Pawhuska... Pawnee Fairfax... Shidler Wynona... Ralston Burbank... Blackburn Maramec... Skedee Grainola... Foraker Bigheart... Pearsonia Hulah... Sunset Lake Osage Hills State Park... Webb City Wah Sha She State Park... Apperson HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PAWNEE COUNTY, OK
County
Effingham County, GA
County
Screven County, GA
City
Screven, GA
City
Clyo, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Creek, Nowata, Osage, Pawnee, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 00:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Creek; Nowata; Osage; Pawnee; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR EASTERN OSAGE...NORTHWESTERN CREEK...WASHINGTON...NORTHWESTERN NOWATA AND SOUTHEASTERN PAWNEE COUNTIES At 1239 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles southwest of Caney to Quay, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Bartlesville... Pawhuska Hominy... Dewey Cleveland... Mannford Barnsdall... Oilton South Coffeyville... Copan Ramona... Wynona Ochelata... Jennings Avant... Westport Lenapah... Osage Wann... Hallett HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CREEK COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chautauqua, Elk, Montgomery, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 00:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chautauqua; Elk; Montgomery; Wilson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ELK...SOUTHERN WILSON...NORTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY AND CHAUTAUQUA COUNTIES At 1202 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Neodesha to 5 miles southeast of Cedar Vale, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Independence, Neodesha, Caney, Sedan, Elk City, Peru, Chautauqua, Havana, Elgin, Bolton, Sycamore, Niotaze, Buxton, Elk City Lake, Elk City State Park, Hale and Independence Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Kit Carson County, Yuma County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 00:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Expect difficult travel conditions along the Interstate 70 corridor in eastern Colorado and northwest Kansas today. Watch for objects blowing across the roadway and into your path. Keep a safe distance from cars in adjacent lanes as strong gusts could suddenly push a vehicle outside its lane of travel. Take extra care in high-profile vehicles such as a truck, van, or SUV, or when towing a trailer, as these are more prone to be pushed or even flipped by high winds. High dust concentrations can aggravate asthma and cause respiratory problems, especially in children, the elderly, or those with pre- existing respiratory conditions. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment recommends taking preventative measures such as staying indoors or wearing protective breathing masks, if outside. Target Area: Kit Carson County; Yuma County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT /4 PM CDT/ THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Northwest winds at 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Majority of the Tri-State area, mainly along and north of Highway 40. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT /4 PM CDT/ this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions, especially on major routes such as Interstate 70, Highway 385, Highway 83, and Highway 283. Reductions in visibility associated with blowing dust possible. Wind of this magnitude may also down trees, power lines, and damage property. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are anticipated to occur between 3 AM and 12 PM MDT.
KIT CARSON COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chariton, Cooper, Howard, Pettis, Randolph, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 00:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chariton; Cooper; Howard; Pettis; Randolph; Saline The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Chariton County in north central Missouri Randolph County in north central Missouri Pettis County in central Missouri Howard County in central Missouri Saline County in central Missouri Cooper County in central Missouri * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 1222 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Slater to 7 miles east of Houstonia to near Windsor, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Sedalia, Moberly, Marshall, Boonville, Windsor, Fayette, Slater, Salisbury, Huntsville, Glasgow, La Monte, New Franklin, Pilot Grove, Smithton, Higbee, Green Ridge, Keytesville, Otterville, Bunceton and Clark. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 70 and 114. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Emmet, Palo Alto by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 23:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Emmet; Palo Alto A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Emmet and Palo Alto Counties through 1245 AM CDT At 1207 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southeast of Emmetsburg, moving northwest at 50 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Emmetsburg around 1220 AM CDT. Five Island Lake around 1225 AM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
EMMET COUNTY, IA
Salina Post

UPDATE: More counties under high wind warnings

UPDATE 9 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has moved more counties under high wind warnings. See your county below. UPDATE 4 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has adjusted the wind advisories, added to the high wind warnings, and dropped the high wind watches in our area. . ....
SALINE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Dundy, Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 01:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Expect difficult travel conditions along the Interstate 70 corridor in eastern Colorado and northwest Kansas today. Watch for objects blowing across the roadway and into your path. Keep a safe distance from cars in adjacent lanes as strong gusts could suddenly push a vehicle outside its lane of travel. Take extra care in high-profile vehicles such as a truck, van, or SUV, or when towing a trailer, as these are more prone to be pushed or even flipped by high winds. High dust concentrations can aggravate asthma and cause respiratory problems, especially in children, the elderly, or those with pre- existing respiratory conditions. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment recommends taking preventative measures such as staying indoors or wearing protective breathing masks, if outside. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock; Red Willow HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT /4 PM CDT/ THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Northwest winds at 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Majority of the Tri-State area, mainly along and north of Highway 40. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT /4 PM CDT/ this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions, especially on major routes such as Interstate 70, Highway 385, Highway 83, and Highway 283. Reductions in visibility associated with blowing dust possible. Wind of this magnitude may also down trees, power lines, and damage property. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are anticipated to occur between 3 AM and 12 PM MDT.
DUNDY COUNTY, NE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Berkeley, Jefferson, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson; Morgan FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northern Maryland, northern and northwest Virginia and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bates, Carroll, Cass, Grundy, Henry, Johnson, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 23:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bates; Carroll; Cass; Grundy; Henry; Johnson; Lafayette; Livingston; Mercer SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 161 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 4 AM CDT SATURDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL MISSOURI CARROLL GRUNDY LIVINGSTON MERCER IN WEST CENTRAL MISSOURI BATES CASS HENRY JOHNSON MO LAFAYETTE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ADRIAN, BELTON, BUTLER, CARROLLTON, CHILLICOTHE, CLINTON, CONCORDIA, HARRISONVILLE, HIGGINSVILLE, LEXINGTON, MERCER, ODESSA, PLEASANT HILL, PRINCETON, RAYMORE, RICH HILL, TRENTON, WARRENSBURG, AND WINDSOR.
BATES COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Clarke, Eastern Loudoun, Frederick, Western Loudoun by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Clarke; Eastern Loudoun; Frederick; Western Loudoun FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northern Maryland, northern and northwest Virginia and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CLARKE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Craig, Nowata, Rogers, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 22:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 600 AM CDT for northeastern Oklahoma. Target Area: Craig; Nowata; Rogers; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of west central Craig, northwestern Rogers, southeastern Osage, northwestern Creek, Washington, Nowata, southeastern Pawnee and northern Tulsa Counties through 200 AM CDT At 1257 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 2 miles south of Copan to Jennings. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include Tulsa... Bartlesville Sand Springs... Nowata Owasso... Skiatook Collinsville... Hominy Dewey... Cleveland Mannford... Barnsdall Sperry... Oologah Ramona... Ochelata Delaware... Jennings Avant... Westport MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CRAIG COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Kay, Lincoln, Logan, Noble, Payne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 23:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Kay; Lincoln; Logan; Noble; Payne SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 162 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 6 AM CDT SATURDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL OKLAHOMA LINCOLN LOGAN PAYNE IN NORTHERN OKLAHOMA KAY NOBLE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BLACKWELL, CHANDLER, DAVENPORT, GUTHRIE, MEEKER, PERRY, PONCA CITY, PRAGUE, STILLWATER, STROUD, AND WELLSTON.
KAY COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Carroll, Frederick, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Carroll; Frederick; Northern Baltimore; Northwest Harford; Northwest Howard; Northwest Montgomery; Washington FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northern Maryland, northern and northwest Virginia and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

