ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Police search for suspect wanted in Red Line robbery

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
fox32chicago.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a victim on the Cermack-Chinatown...

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 4

Related
NBC Chicago

Several Suspects Sought in Armed Robbery of Family Outside Oakbrook Center

Police in suburban Oak Brook are looking for up to five offenders who robbed a family Sunday afternoon in a parking lot at Oakbrook Center, according to authorities. At approximately 3 p.m., a "blacked out" Infinity vehicle pulled up to a family of three in the parking lot of Nieman Marcus and presented a firearm through an open window before demanding the victims' property, police said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
The Independent

Police officers charged with flushing drugs down toilet as it would ‘take too long’ to file report

Two San Francisco police officers were charged after being accused of flushing drugs down a hotel toilet as it allegedly would ‘take too long’ to file a report.Officer Kevin Lyons and Officer Kevin Sien were charged with the destruction of evidence at the city’s Marriott Marquis hotel last July.Prosecutors say that the police were called when hotel workers reported they were looking for missing property in the luggage of a guest who had failed to pay.In doing so, the hotel workers found credit cards, IDs and suspected methamphetamine.When the officers arrived they are accused of telling the staff that the...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Police#Red Line
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

DC woman jumps from high-rise apartment with legs tied, suspect arrested: police

A Washington D.C., woman whose legs were tied fell from a building Thursday night and a suspect was arrested after he allegedly came back to the scene, authorities said. Officers responded around 7 p.m. to reports about someone who fell several stories from an apartment building. They found a woman on the ground with her legs bound together with "some type of rope tied around her legs," a police spokesperson told reporters.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Family found decomposing in Irvine home identified by police

Police on Thursday identified a family that was found severely decomposing in an Irvine home.The residents of the home, 63-year-old Serge Poirier and 54-year-old Karina Poirier, were identified with dental records, Irvine police said. Investigators believe the third person is 21-year-old Morgan Poirier, but a positive identification is pending DNA results.Police say all three Poiriers sustained a gunshot wound. A firearm was recovered at the scene, and the deaths continue to be investigated as a murder-suicide. Irvine police went to the home at 58 Riverboat on April 6 to conduct a welfare check at the request of extended family members of the residents. Canadian authorities said the family was concerned that they had been unable to reach the residents for more than a year.When the officers entered the home, they found the severely decomposed bodies of three adults and indications that the deaths were a murder-suicide.Anyone with more information about the deaths can contact Irvine police Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
The Independent

Lily Peters news - live: Juvenile suspect known to 10-year-old is arrested in murder investigation

Police in Chippewa Falls have arrested a juvenile suspect in connection to the murder of 10-year-old Liliana “Lily” Peters.Chief Matthew Kelm announced the arrest in a press conference on Tuesday evening, where he would not disclose the name, gender or age of the suspect but said they were known to the murdered schoolgirl.Police executed a search warrant at the home in North Grove Street where the 10-year-old was believed to have last been seen alive.Following the search, the suspect was taken into custody, the police chief said.Lily was reported missing around 9pm on Sunday night when she failed to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
SCDNReports

Indiana Man Arrested For Child Molestation

Man Arrested For Child MolestationSCDN Graphics Dept. Detectives with the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post arrested Tyler Hanna, 30, of Garrett yesterday afternoon on multiple felony charges related to allegations of involved sexual misconduct with several minor children.
GARRETT, IN
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Judge sentences Melodie Gliniewicz, wife of disgraced Fox Lake police officer, to probation

A judge has sentenced Melodie Gliniewicz, the widow of former Fox Lake Police Lt. Joe Gliniewicz, to probation Tuesday after she pleaded guilty to a charge relating to misusing charitable funds. Melodie Gliniewicz, 57, of the 38500 block of North Lakeside Place in Antioch, was charged in 2016 with multiple charges, including unlawful use of […]
FOX LAKE, IL
People

3-Month-Old Baby Kidnapped from California Home as Grandmother Unloaded Groceries: Police

Police are investigating after a 3-month-old baby was kidnapped from a California home. On Monday, San José Police released images from a surveillance camera on Twitter, which show an unidentified man entering a residence on the 1000 block of Elm St. The man then leaves the home carrying an infant carseat that was covered with a blanket. Police say the child, a baby boy named Brandon Cuellar, was inside the carrier.
SAN JOSE, CA
MIX 108

A Horrible Minnesota Man Made A Video Of Fatal Beating Of His Victim

Nineteen-year-old Emmanuel Davis is in custody facing charges for the murder of a man he brutally attacked on March 6. He was apprehended a few weeks later, but more has now come out about the crime and it is not only disturbing, but his behavior during and after the attack has people wondering how someone could be so incredibly cruel.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy