Teen stabbing victim was involved in 2018 viral video with EPPD officer

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Friday, 15-year-old Kevin Gonzalez was stabbed to death after leaving Riverside High School where he was a student.

On Wednesday, KTSM 9 News learned that Gonzalez was one of the 11 kids who were seen in a viral video back in 2018.

RELEATED STORY: 3 Teens arrested in city’s latest murder

During that incident in the Lower Valley, an El Paso Police Officer pulled out a gun on a group of kids. At the time of the incident in 2018 Gonzalez was just 12-years-old.

In addition to Gonzalez, we have confirmation that two of the five children who are now legal adults that were in that video have long arrest records.

The incident happened outside of Seville Recreation Center in the Lower Valley. One parent we spoke with today, shared her shock at the connection.

Lupe Silva Rico, the mother of a Riverside HS Student shared, “I wasn’t aware of that, that the student that was stabbed was from that from 2018…I’m amazed, I’m in shock.”

Another sibling of a Riverside High Student, Damaris Lora, said the behavior seen in the video and the stabbing are worrisome.

“It’s been concerning, since back then,” said Lora.

The officer seen pulling out his gun in the video, Joe Rios returned to work after being cleared by the disciplinary board.

On Wednesday, EPPD officials revealed that the motive behind Gonzalez’s stabbing was robbery, as he took several photos posing with cash and posted them to his social media pages.

Three teens have been arrested and charged with capital murder for killing Gonzalez.

Memorial for 15-year-old Kevin Gonzalez

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.