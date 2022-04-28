ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Thieves use new tactic to scam KC utility customers

By Heidi Schmidt
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27vDZH_0fMLdTL100

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (FOX4KC/WDAF) — Scammers try a new tactic to try and defraud utility customers in Kansas City.

One utility company, Evergy, said it has received reports about scammers calling customers. The scammers say customers were overcharged on their electric bill and are owed a credit.

To get the refund, the customer is told to provide credit card information and other personal details.

Evergy said the calls are not legit.

Imposters may also claim a check bounced or the customer’s bill is past due. In other cases scammers ask customers to purchase a prepaid debit card to pay for service.

Average Evergy bill going up 36 cents a month

Customers who receive the call can verify if the person is with Evergy by calling Customer Contact Center before giving any personal information or making payments.

Those who can’t verify that a worker is an Evergy employee, should not give the person any payment or personal information.

As a reminder, Evergy said it will never ask customers to make payments with a prepaid debit card, gift card, any form of cryptocurrency, or third-party digital payment mobile applications.

If you feel you have been a victim of a scam, report it to police.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

