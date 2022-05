It’s been an unfortunate past few months for Wendy Williams. Reports suggested that her ongoing health problems (i.e. the reason behind guest hosts filling in on her daytime talk show) were in fact turning into serious financial woes. Her reps and legal team fervently denied any serious health decline in the matter but, ultimately, The Wendy Williams Show was cancelled after 13 seasons on the air. Still, it wouldn’t be long before Williams herself announced that she would be ready for a TV return in only three months. And it might just be the case after all, given the latest intel hinting that she is possibly prepping to get back to work.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO