Binghamton, NY

Strange Brew coffee shop closes Court St. Binghamton location

By Jim Ehmke
 2 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY – A locally-owned coffee shop has closed one of its locations in downtown Binghamton.

Strange Brew shut down its Grab and Go shop on Court Street on April 9th after 4 years of operation.

Its flagship cafe on Washington Street remains open and signs on the storefront encourage customers to order items from the Strange Brew mobile app for delivery.

Lifestyle
News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

