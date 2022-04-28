Strange Brew coffee shop closes Court St. Binghamton location
BINGHAMTON, NY – A locally-owned coffee shop has closed one of its locations in downtown Binghamton.
Strange Brew shut down its Grab and Go shop on Court Street on April 9th after 4 years of operation.
Its flagship cafe on Washington Street remains open and signs on the storefront encourage customers to order items from the Strange Brew mobile app for delivery.
