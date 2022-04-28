ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Central Texas rancher offers Elon Musk free land to move Twitter here

By Tahera Rahman
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 2 days ago

SCHWERTNER, Texas (KXAN) — One Central Texas rancher wants Elon Musk to move his newest venture here. He’s offering his own property as bait.

Jim Schwertner is president and CEO of Schwertner Farms Inc., which runs Capitol Land & Livestock east of Jarrell.

Schwertner said it’s one of the largest livestock brokers in the United States– and he wants it to become the new headquarters of Twitter.

“Elon, Move twitter to Schwertner, TX, 38 miles North of Austin and we will give you 100 Acres for FREE,” Schwertner tweeted on Tuesday.

With over 20,000 acres across both Bell and Williamson counties, Schwertner said Musk could have his pick of which 100 acres to plant Twitter.

“We think this is a place to have new technology,” Schwertner said. “This has always been a rural area for agriculture, but it’s changing fast. And so we thought, why not let Elon Musk be the catalyst to make it happen?”

He thinks the move would be a mutual win.

“We have a lot of lands, this area is really growing, we have affordable housing, and I thought it’d be an excellent opportunity for him and for us,” Schwertner said.

He’s also a big fan of Musks.

“Elon Musk is the greatest thing that ever happened to Texas and Central Texas,” Schwertner said. “When he came here from California and brought SpaceX and Tesla, and then The Boring Company, it’s a big boom for Texas and Central Texas.”

“Elon Musk is the greatest thing that ever happened to Texas and Central Texas,” Schwertner said.

“Jim is more than just a rancher, Jim is a successful businessman and someone who can deliver on his 100-acre offer,” said precinct 4 Williamson County Commissioner Russ Boles.

Boles said the county “can give them a good business environment,” pointing to their recent deal with Samsung.

“Samsung says, ‘We’re here, we’re serious, and we just would like to come to talk to us,'” he said.

Twitter’s current headquarters is in San Francisco, California, but Musk’s purchase of the social media platform on Monday has prompted a wave of support to move to Texas.

“Bring Twitter to Texas to join Tesla, SpaceX, and the Boring Company,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted from his campaign account on Monday.

Musk has recently dubbed Texas home for some of his other companies — Tesla in Travis County and The Boring Company in Pflugerville.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lsqr7_0fMLbtAD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QU7zh_0fMLbtAD00

“It’s no surprise that there is speculation about Elon Musk moving Twitter’s headquarters to one of, if not the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the country, especially after having already announced relocating Tesla here,” Laura Huffman, president, and CEO of the Austin Chamber of Commerce, told KXAN News earlier this week.

Huffman cited the area’s talent pipeline and education system and a “dynamic live/work culture” as reasons why companies have been looking to expand or relocate offices to the Austin area.

Economist Matt Patton agrees.

“Over the last few years, we’ve obviously demonstrated that this is a good place to be in the tech world,” said Patton, executive vice president of Angelou Economics.

He said while most of Twitter’s employees are still working from home or in a hybrid model and may not necessarily move to Central Texas if the HQ does, the move would trigger other companies to the Austin metro area.

“Some of those downstream suppliers that might want to come with Twitter,” he said. “From Apple to Oracle– Dell, obviously in Round Rock– that’s just another big name out there saying, ‘Yes, this is where we call home,’ that’s Austin.

Patton and Boles acknowledge some change will be needed– like more infrastructure, but Boles said it would be “no more challenges than normal.”

“We’re always working on infrastructure. That’s one of the big issues in central Texas, if not the state,” he said.

“We’re ready for some diversity in our community, and I think the time is right,” Schwertner said.

But no word, yet, on whether his 76-year-old farm will be shepherded toward tech.

“No phone call yet but I’m standing by,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
State
California State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Government
City
Jarrell, TX
City
Pflugerville, TX
City
Austin, TX
City
Schwertner, TX
B93

Five Reasons NOT To Move To Texas

I could probably name 10 reasons off the top of my head why you should move to Texas. Having been born and raised here, I am obviously biased but I love it here. I wouldn't think there would be anything about living in our Lone Star state, but those not familiar with the second-largest state in the country might beg to differ. Including this guy. I came across his YouTube video where he lists reasons why you would not want to move here.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Elon Musk
Power 95.9

Is It Illegal To Bury Your Pet In Your Yard In Arkansas or Texas?

Is it illegal to bury your pet in your yard in Arkansas or Texas?. I am a pet owner and dogs are my preferred pet. But what do you do in the case of your beloved pet passing away? I had a rottweiler that we had to ut down after her battle with cancer. At the time we were at the vet's office and they offered to take care of her for me after her passing.
TEXAS STATE
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in Texas

As we all know, Texas is one of the most beautiful and populated states in America because of its fascinating site to visit for its own culture and uniqueness. According to the US Census Bureau, Texas is one of the most popular states in the county, with a population of approximately 30,097,526 residents, and the third fastest-growing state in America.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Texas#Affordable Housing#Schwertner Farms Inc#Capitol Land Livestock#Bell#Williamson Counties#Musks#The Boring Company
Click2Houston.com

News 2 Know: Melissa Lucio’s execution delayed by Texas appeals court, and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com! Today is April 26, 2022. The Russia-Ukraine War is raging on as Ukrainian officials report more civilian deaths in various parts of eastern Ukraine as Russian forces stepped up attacks, the Associated Press reports. Luhansk governor Serhiy Haidai said three people died after Russian shells hit...
TEXAS STATE
Local Profile

How To Protest Your North Texas Home Appraisal

As North Texas homeowners get their appraisal notices in the mail, some are in shock over the sharp rise in the valuations of their homes. “People aren’t taking it well,” Robyn Price, a Realtor with Coldwell Banker Realty, tells Local Profile. In the red-hot Collin County market, the...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Want to get paid $10K to eat tacos? This Texas-based job might be for you

TEXAS, USA — Getting paid $10,000 to taste and review the best-tasting tacos across Texas?. Taco-bout the dream job. (Sorry, we couldn't resist). Texas-based food delivery service, Favor, is hiring for a "Chief Taco Officer" (CTO) to travel across the Lone Star State to discover and review select tacos.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
SpaceX
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Tesla
96.5 The Rock

How to Land in Jail in San Angelo: Wierd Texas Laws

Texas has some crazy laws. You won't believe some of the things that are still illegal in San Angelo. Some of these are out-of-date laws that never were formally repealed. In many other cases, one would have to wonder what was going on that caused a deliberative legislative body to enact such a crazy rule. Here are some crazy laws that could still technically get you locked up in San Angelo.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy