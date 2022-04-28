Max residents under water advisory

MAX, N.D. (KXNET) — The aftermath of the weekend storm continues to impact the region, including in Max — where the city has put a do not use water advisory in place for all residents. Due to the power outages over the weekend, the water distribution system...
Surrounded by floodwaters the town of Oslo (MN) is now an island. MnDOT has closed the last two highways to the east due to overland flooding. The Red River borders the town to the west. Mayor Erika Martins said this is not the worst flood the town has dealt with – but it will be in the top 10. Martins said despite the problems the small community has been holding its own. “The levees are holding…all the gates are closed…and the National Guard is in town doing the walking for us and any emergency protocols.” According to the mayor much will depend on more rains this weekend.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With some communities hardest hit by the storm are still without power, the question remains, why are some power lines above ground, the most vulnerable to the conditions, and others buried underground?. We asked representatives from Capital Electric Cooperative and Cass Country Electric Cooperative. The answer,...
A STATE of emergency is in effect, as an Arizona wildfire continues to spread, fueled by high winds. The Tunnel Fire, located roughly 14 miles north of Flagstaff, has now tripled in size and is only 3% percent contained, according to officials. The fire has now grown to over 21,000...
Southern California's gigantic water supplier took the unprecedented step Tuesday of requiring about 6 million people to cut their outdoor watering to one day a week as drought continues to plague the state.The board of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California declared a water shortage emergency and required the cities and water agencies it supplies to implement the cutback on June 1 and enforce it or face hefty fines. “We don’t have enough water supplies right now to meet normal demand. The water is not there,” Metropolitan Water District spokesperson Rebecca Kimitch said. “This is unprecedented territory. We've...
For the third straight week, another big system has its eyes set on North Dakota, starting this Friday, April 29th. More on that in a second. I spoke with the National Weather Service in Bismarck this morning and the good news with all of our precipitation this year has put us in a surplus of moisture so far in 2022. The total snowfall for the season so far is 55.1 inches of snow. Normal for Bismarck is 49.8 inches of total snowfall. So, we're a little bit above the norm and that's the most snow we've had in 3 years. The total precipitation for Bismarck so far in 2022 is 4.3 inches of liquid precipitation. That's above the 2.8 inches of precipitation that would be considered normal for this time of year.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Rural areas in western North Dakota are relying on generators for power as many electrical lines are still down throughout the state. Even though Bismarck was largely unaffected by weather-related power outages, hardware stores in the capital city have been selling more generators than usual. That’s because people from all over the state have been traveling to Bismarck stores since their local hardware stores were running low from such high demand.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The snow is slowly melting away, but many North Dakotans are still without power from last weekend’s storm. The hardest-hit areas are in the north-central and northwest portions of the state. One electric cooperative said they were able to get all their customer’s power by 6 p.m. Tuesday evening, while others are saying it could take until May 6th to restore service.
Community clean-up days in Mandan and Williston, set for April 30 in both communities, have been canceled due to an expected miserable weather weekend. “The decision is based on volunteer input with a weather forecast for a very rainy, cold and windy day on top of already wet and snowy ditches,” says Mandan City Administrator […]
Carey Campbell: My vote is for reelection of commissioner to the Clackamas County BoardLike other voters I've received a lot of political flyers. One stands out in my mind — the information about Paul Savas, who's running for reelection to the Clackamas County Board. I like the idea that "experience matters." I've checked out the other candidates and find nothing that would qualify any of them to be a county commissioner. How are they going to fight the proposed tolling on I-205? Are they equipped to stop the spread of Portland violence into our county? None of them appear to have the background to solve the challenges we have, whether it's the homeless, growing good jobs or managing public safety. I think that Savas has handled all of these issues well. I hope you will agree that Savas has a long public record of getting things done and deserves our vote to keep the county on the right track. Vote for Paul Savas! Carey Campbell is a resident of Oak Grove. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Grand Forks Mayor Brandon Bochenski says no red flags were raised in a meeting with the FBI on Wednesday to discuss security concerns regarding the proposed Fufeng project. The meeting was called to address questions raised by some opponents about the company’s ties to China and the proximity to the Grand Forks Air Force Base. Bochenski tells KNOX the briefing including things to look out for in into the future and to stress the agency is there as a resource and a partner.
City's skyrocketing number of building permits creates need for more personnel.During what proved to be a busy session for Woodburn city planners, the Woodburn City Council approved a request to add an additional member to the planning staff. The April 25 meeting saw the council update the Woodburn Development Ordinance related to the Transportation System Plan at the behest of planners, who delivered a full report prior to the update. City Planner Chris Kerr reminded the council that the surge in construction in town has kept his staff immensely busy, then he requested the council add another full-time equivalent planner,...
The Red River in Grand Forks / East Grand Forks has been slowly falling after hitting 45.82 feet early Wednesday – nearly 18 feet over flood stage. As the water moves north Walsh County officials are bracing for additional flooding on top of the overland flooding caused by heavy rains last weekend.
Okay, it's no secret. There are not a lot of skyscrapers in the Rough Rider State. However, we have a few buildings that might make your loins quiver if you are afraid of heights like me. Heck, I get scared on a six-foot ladder. So, I decided to do a...
Flood warnings and watches are posted along the Red River Valley in Minnesota and North Dakota ahead of a storm system that is poised to soak the area Friday through Sunday. "Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain," says the National Weather Service.
