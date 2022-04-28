City of Hawthorne to host city-wide clean-up day on April 30

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -More growth for the economy and adding more jobs is the goal for many people in Lake City. . On Thursday elected officials along with company owners are joining together to learn what it takes to attract more businesses to the area. One example of growth is the North Florida Mega Industrial Park where the county is working on its infrastructure along with adding a 500,000 gallon waste water treatment plant that will service the east side of the county.

