ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawthorne, FL

City of Hawthorne to host city-wide clean-up day on April 30

By Related Posts
alachuachronicle.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, April 30, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. to noon at the Wastewater Treatment Plant located at 23016 SE 65th Lane, Hawthorne, the City of Hawthorne has teamed up with Keep...

alachuachronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Alachua County, FL
City
Hawthorne, FL
Alachua County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
WCJB

Columbia County Report: County officials and business owners are attending a training for developmental growth, Kiwanis Club is hosting their biggest fundraiser of the year

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -More growth for the economy and adding more jobs is the goal for many people in Lake City. . On Thursday elected officials along with company owners are joining together to learn what it takes to attract more businesses to the area. One example of growth is the North Florida Mega Industrial Park where the county is working on its infrastructure along with adding a 500,000 gallon waste water treatment plant that will service the east side of the county. 
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

The second thing that was wrong about the coup last Tuesday

To follow up on last week’s editorial on the sudden termination of Ocala City Manager Sandra Wilson during the Ocala City Council meeting April 19:. The second thing wrong about last Tuesday’s coup was the disturbing double standard by the three city council members who voted to immediately terminate Sandra Wilson.
OCALA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Materials#Clean Up#Furniture#Wastepro
Kingsport Times-News

City cuts the net on new pickleball courts in Riverview

KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Parks & Recreation Department has “cut the net” on two new pickleball courts at Riverview Park. City officials held the ceremony Tuesday afternoon. “Pickleball is a great sport for all ages and skill levels that combines many elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong,”...
KINGSPORT, TN
Woodburn Independent

Woodburn will add to planning staff

City's skyrocketing number of building permits creates need for more personnel.During what proved to be a busy session for Woodburn city planners, the Woodburn City Council approved a request to add an additional member to the planning staff. The April 25 meeting saw the council update the Woodburn Development Ordinance related to the Transportation System Plan at the behest of planners, who delivered a full report prior to the update. City Planner Chris Kerr reminded the council that the surge in construction in town has kept his staff immensely busy, then he requested the council add another full-time equivalent planner,...
WOODBURN, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Ocala Gazette

Native plant grant & give-away!

Marion Audubon Society is pleased to have received a collaborative Grant from the National Audubon Society to purchase and distribute varieties of plants native to Marion County. Adding native plants to our environment increases the biodiversity and will attract more birds, bugs, and butterflies to our yards. Why bugs? That’s what the birds eat! Plant recipients will receive instructions on the purpose, care, and propagation of their plants. In the future, the propagated plants will be shared locally, increasing again the presence and value of native plants in Marion County.
MARION COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy