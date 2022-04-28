City of Hawthorne to host city-wide clean-up day on April 30

Marion Audubon Society is pleased to have received a collaborative Grant from the National Audubon Society to purchase and distribute varieties of plants native to Marion County. Adding native plants to our environment increases the biodiversity and will attract more birds, bugs, and butterflies to our yards. Why bugs? That’s what the birds eat! Plant recipients will receive instructions on the purpose, care, and propagation of their plants. In the future, the propagated plants will be shared locally, increasing again the presence and value of native plants in Marion County.
Comments / 0