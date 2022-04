ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Storehouse New Mexico received 4,960 pounds of apples today thanks to a donation from Albertsons. “We know that there are those out there in need and try to give back to the community to serve those who have helped us so much in the past,” said James Harmon, produce supervisor.

