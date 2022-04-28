Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 23:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chautauqua; Cowley; Elk; Montgomery; Wilson The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Elk County in southeastern Kansas Southern Wilson County in southeastern Kansas Southeastern Cowley County in south central Kansas Northwestern Montgomery County in southeastern Kansas Chautauqua County in southeastern Kansas * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 1139 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of Longton to 5 miles northeast of Hardy, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Independence, Neodesha, Caney, Sedan, Cedar Vale, Longton, Elk City, Peru, Chautauqua, Elk Falls, Havana, Elgin, Bolton, Sycamore, Niotaze, Buxton, Elk City Lake, Elk City State Park, Hale and Independence Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
