Hershey, PA

Middle Bucks students thrive at SkillsUSA competition

By Lower Bucks Times
Langhorne - Levittown Times
Langhorne - Levittown Times
 2 days ago
Students from Middle Bucks Institute of Technology competed in 2022 SkillsUSA State Competitions in Hershey. Twenty-four students from MBIT participated and earned a total of 15 medals: three gold medals, six silver medals and six bronze medals. SkillsUSA is the...

Education
Langhorne, PA
