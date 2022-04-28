ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta police arrest men wanted on outstanding warrants in New York

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 2 days ago
Lequan Battle (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

ATLANTA — Atlanta police arrested a man on Tuesday whose previous run-ins with law enforcement led to his arrest over 19 times in four states.

The department’s Auto Crimes Enforcement Unit (ACE) was contacted by NYPD detectives about a suspect wanted for murder believed to be in or passing through Atlanta.

The ACE Unit and the Air Unit began searching for the suspect, officials said.

Police gathered information leading them to a shopping area at 1 Buckhead Loop in North East Atlanta where they located the suspect.

The Air Unit tracked the suspect and guided ACE Unit officers to the location where officers made the stop.

Police arrested Lequan Battle, 26, who had been arrested 19 times in four different states.

Battle had active warrants for a parole violation and murder.

The passenger, Michael Anderson, 26, was arrested on an active warrant for trespassing and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Anderson had numerous run-ins with law enforcement as he was also arrested a total of 16 times.

Police say they recovered a firearm, fictitious identity documents, and counterfeit currency during the arrest.

