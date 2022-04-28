ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pompano Beach, FL

‘Start little by little killing people.’ 12-year-old in cuffs for school shooting threat, cops say

By Devoun Cetoute
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

A preteen is in trouble with the law after deputies say he drafted a “detailed plan” to kill people at his Broward middle school.

The 12-year-old boy, a student of Crystal Lake Middle School in Pompano Beach, was arrested and charged Tuesday with making written threats to kill, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

Earlier Tuesday, a Crystal Lake Middle student learned about his threat and then posted about it on social media — as a warning to others about a potential school shooting.

The threat included a detailed plan to “infiltrate the school from all entrances” and “start little by little killing people,” BSO said.

A BSO school resource deputy investigated and identified the 12-year-old as the culprit.

“BSO reminds the community that these types of threats are taken seriously, investigated fully and could result in criminal charges,” the agency said in a statement. “Also, anyone who sees or hears these types of threats should report them by contacting the Broward Sheriff’s Office or submitting them to the SaferWatch app. You can download the app for free.”

Comments / 0

