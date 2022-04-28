Former Alabama WR Jameson Williams expected to start NFL season on PUP list

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Former Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams is projected to be an early first-round pick on day one of the NFL Draft on Thursday.

However, whichever team drafts the rookie wideout will likely be without him for the first six weeks of the regular season.

According to SI.com's Albert Breer, Williams is likely to begin the season on the PUP list.

"On Williams, with the likelihood that the Bama burner will go in the top half of the first round, the question becomes when he'll be ready to actually play for his NFL team," Breer wrote. "I spoke to three teams over the last 24 hours that told me their doctors are telling them he'd almost certainly start the season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, which would sideline him, by rule, for the first six weeks of the season."

Williams tore his ACL in January during the second quarter of the CFB championship game against Georgia, putting his draft stock in doubt. However, last month, Williams reported that he was ahead of schedule with his rehab.

After catching just 15 passes in two seasons at Ohio State, Williams transferred to Alabama for the 2021 season.

In his only season with the Crimson Tide, Williams played in seven games catching 29 passes while finishing second in the SEC in receiving yards (587), receiving yards per reception (20.2), and receiving touchdowns (6).

Williams was also impactful in the return game for Alabama. He was first in the NCAA in kickoff return touchdowns (2), second in yards per return (39.4), and third in return yards (315).

ESPN.com's Jeff Legwold has Williams ranked No. 17 on ESPN's Top 100 prospects list.