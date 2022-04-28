ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former Alabama WR Jameson Williams expected to start NFL season on PUP list

By Mike Santa Barbara
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cYC7y_0fMLXDbD00
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Former Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams is projected to be an early first-round pick on day one of the NFL Draft on Thursday.

However, whichever team drafts the rookie wideout will likely be without him for the first six weeks of the regular season.

According to SI.com's Albert Breer, Williams is likely to begin the season on the PUP list.

"On Williams, with the likelihood that the Bama burner will go in the top half of the first round, the question becomes when he'll be ready to actually play for his NFL team," Breer wrote. "I spoke to three teams over the last 24 hours that told me their doctors are telling them he'd almost certainly start the season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, which would sideline him, by rule, for the first six weeks of the season."

Williams tore his ACL in January during the second quarter of the CFB championship game against Georgia, putting his draft stock in doubt. However, last month, Williams reported that he was ahead of schedule with his rehab.

After catching just 15 passes in two seasons at Ohio State, Williams transferred to Alabama for the 2021 season.

In his only season with the Crimson Tide, Williams played in seven games catching 29 passes while finishing second in the SEC in receiving yards (587), receiving yards per reception (20.2), and receiving touchdowns (6).

Williams was also impactful in the return game for Alabama. He was first in the NCAA in kickoff return touchdowns (2), second in yards per return (39.4), and third in return yards (315).

ESPN.com's Jeff Legwold has Williams ranked No. 17 on ESPN's Top 100 prospects list.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Packers: Three Wide Receivers to Target in Round Two

The amount of wide receivers that moved in the first round was nothing short of intense. Here is a synopsis: WR Drake London (drafted ATL), WR Garrett Wilson (drafted NYJ), WR Chris Olave (drafted NO), WR Jameson Williams (drafted DET), WR Marquise Brown (traded AZ), WR Jahan Dotson (drafted WAS), WR AJ Brown (traded PHI), WR Treylon Burks (drafted TEN). Due to the amount of trades and wide receivers selected early on, the Packers bolstered their defense. LB Quay Walker and DT Devonte Wyatt from Georgia may very well establish ZERO holes on the Green Bay Packers’ defense.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Cowboys LOOK: CeeDee Lamb NFL Draft Girlfriend Video Going Viral

Memorable moments from the NFL Draft? CeeDee Lamb remembers. The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft is about to kick off, and some folks are having fun - via the official Twitter Sports page - with video memories. And yes, when the page asked fans to name the most...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Watch: Mets, Cardinals brawl amid HBP controversy

The New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals probably won't be sending each other Christmas cards anytime soon. Less than 24 hours after New York right-hander Chris Bassitt publicly blasted MLB because three more Mets hitters were struck by pitches during Tuesday's 3-0 win at St. Louis, Cardinals righty Miles Mikolas reportedly clapped back and said pitchers should "take some responsibility" rather than blame the alleged questionable quality of baseballs.
MLB
The Spun

Photos: Meet Peyton Manning’s Longtime Wife, Ashley

Peyton Manning and his wife, Ashley Manning, did a pretty incredible thing on Wednesday. The longtime NFL star and his wife announced the formation of a Demaryius Thomas scholarship at Georgia Tech. Thomas, who played wide receiver for Manning on the Broncos, died earlier this year. “Demaryius Thomas was an...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Look: Kenny Pickett’s Girlfriend Goes Viral During NFL Draft

Kenny Pickett is not at the NFL Draft, as he’s spending the biggest night of his life with friends and family members. The former Pittsburgh quarterback is still waiting to get picked, but he’s expected go in the first round. The former Pittsburgh quarterback is sitting next to...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Jalen Hurts’ Reaction To Trade Is Going Viral

The Philadelphia Eagles bolstered their receiving corps on Thursday night, acquiring star wideout A.J. Brown in a trade with the Tennessee Titans. Brown, who was set to enter the 2022 season on an expiring contract, has already agreed to a four-year, $100 million extension that includes $57 million guaranteed. Since...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Mel Kiper Is Furious With The No. 1 Overall Pick Tonight

The Jacksonville Jaguars held the No. 1 overall pick for the second consecutive year heading into the 2022 NFL draft. Unlike last year when Trevor Lawrence was the obvious pick, there was no consensus No. 1 player in this year’s draft. Former Michigan star Aidan Hutchinson was the favorite early on, but that faded as the draft drew near.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Breer
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Russell Wilson’s Ex-Wife Going Viral

Tonight, NFL dreams will come true as players hear their names called in this year’s draft. 10 years ago, superstar quarterback Russell Wilson was one of these players. When Wilson was selected by the Seattle Seahawks with a third-round pick in the 2012 draft, it was obviously a joyous occasion for him and his family.
NFL
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Pup#American Football#The Nfl Draft#Si Com#Acl#Cfb#Ohio State#Sec
The Spun

Look: Lamar Jackson Is Furious With The Ravens Tonight

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson received an unpleasant surprise tonight when the team traded his best wide receiver during the NFL Draft. The Ravens sent speedster Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and the 100th overall pick to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for the 23rd overall pick. Needless to say, this was a shocking move.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Chiefs Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly improved their depth behind superstar QB Patrick Mahomes. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, the Chiefs have signed reserve quarterback Anthony Gordon ahead of the 2022 season. Gordon was a standout player for the Washington State Cougars during his time in Pullman. Through...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Sage Steele’s Comment On Colin Kaepernick Going Viral

On Wednesday, a report from the Wall Street Journal revealed that ESPN anchor Sage Steele is suing the network for “breaching her contract and violating her free-speech rights.”. During an appearance on the “Uncut with Jay Cutler” podcast last year, Steele shared her negative thoughts on ESPN’s COVID-19 vaccine...
NFL
The Spun

Mel Kiper’s Reaction To Cowboys Pick Is Going Viral

The Dallas Cowboys picked Tulsa offensive tackle Tyler Smith at No. 24 overall tonight, and let’s just say Mel Kiper Jr. was not a fan of the move. In his review of the selection, Kiper was less than complimentary. He questioned Smith’s technique and said he might not be ready to contribute right away.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reacts To Broncos Latest Signing

The Denver Broncos were able to retain two-time Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon III Wednesday. And Russell Wilson, for one, was loving it. “25!!!” the QB tweeted. We got us a stable Broncos! #LetsRide.”. Gordon was extremely productive as one half of the Broncos two-headed backfield last season.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Comments On Packers Draft: NFL World Reacts

The Green Bay Packers shocked their fan base this Thursday night, using their first-round picks on Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt. The majority of the fan base wanted the Packers to draft a wide receiver. Aaron Rodgers, however, is content with the team’s draft strategy. While on The Pat...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Reacts To Steelers Drafting A Quarterback

When the time came for the Pittsburgh Steelers to announce their No. 20 overall pick, the team had every quarterback option left at their disposal. Ultimately, Mike Tomlin and the Steelers organization elected to pick up Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett — taking him over Liberty’s highly-touted QB prospect Malik Willis.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

31K+
Followers
35K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy