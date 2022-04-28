Columbus Chaos, Red Cross team for blood drive

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Chaos from the Women’s Football Alliance is partnering with the American Red Cross for a blood drive this Saturday.

The drive will be held at the American Red Cross building at 995 East Broad Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Members of the Chaos, in its first season with the league, will be on hand to sign autographs and thank donors.

All donors will also receive a $20 Amazon gift card by email and an American Red Cross t-shirt.

The Women’s Football Alliance, a women’s tackle football league that has existed over the last four decades, has seen considerable growth in the last five years, according to a Red Cross press release.

To sign up for a donation appointment, click here , download the app , or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767). The sponsor code for the drive is CHAOS.

