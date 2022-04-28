ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Chris Brown, Lil Baby stopping by VB amphitheater for ‘One of Them One’ tour

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13dL0C_0fMLWhQA00

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Music artists Chris Brown and Lil Baby are co-headlining the One of Them Ones Tour with a stop at Virginia Beach.

The 27-date co-headline tour kicks off in Raleigh, NC, before stopping by the Veterans United Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach on Saturday, July 16.

Tickets will go on sale starting on Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. for most dates. Get your tickets HERE .

Chris Brown is a Grammy award-winning consummate entertainer who has shifted the climate of R&B culture since his eponymous 2005 debut, selling millions of albums worldwide and accumulating billions of audio streams.

Lil Baby, the Grammy Award-winning rapper, has garnered dozens of multi-platinum certifications and tens of billions of streams as arguably the biggest new rapper to emerge this decade.

Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 5

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Entertainment
Virginia Beach, VA
Sports
City
Virginia Beach, VA
State
Virginia State
Virginia Beach, VA
Entertainment
Local
Virginia Sports
Bossip

Bye, Block! Kandi Claps Back After Blabbering Baby Dad Alleges Riley’s ‘Just Jealous’ Of His Other Kids

Kandi Burrus and her daughter are offering classy clap backs to Riley’s biological dad after he made disparaging remarks about them. Riley Burruss recently took to TheShadeRoom’s comments section to reply to her father Russell “Block” Spencer whose been absent from her life and who Kandi previously sued for $100K in child support. Her comments came after her protective mom ALSO clapped back at the very chatty dad.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Brown
Person
Chris Sale
Person
Lil Baby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Of Them
NBC12

Pharrell’s ‘Something in the Water’ festival moves to DC, returns in June

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Pharrell Williams’ Something in the Water festival is making a comeback in June. Pharrell made the announcement with DC’s mayor on Tuesday. “SOMETHING IN THE WATER is a Black solution (LOVE) for a systemic issue, and this year we are taking our celebration to a higher platform - the nation’s Capital during Juneteenth Weekend. We want to show the world that there is SOMETHING IN THE WATER across the whole DMV and I want to continue to bring awareness to the greatness within these communities and invite large corporations to show up for the people. DC has always been a deep inspiration to me as a person and a musician. It is the land where Go- Go Music was birthed which has provided so much for our people. Our sponsors continue to go the extra mile to show that SOMETHING IN THE WATER is so much more than a festival. The goodwill we generate is a defining trait of who we are. We will always have the hottest artists, but to pair that energy with these brands showing up for the community is what makes this festival a vehicle for change,” said Pharrell in a release.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC Sports

Watch Steph's adorable celebration dance with daughter Ryan

Steph Curry and his family are definitely used to celebrating, but it has been a couple of years since the Warriors had something to cheer about in the NBA playoffs. That all changed on Wednesday night as Golden State defeated the Denver Nuggets 102-98 in Game 5 of the opening playoff round, clinching a postseason series for the first time since 2019 to advance to the Western Conference semifinals.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
cbs17

Pharrell posts video teasing Something in the Water 2022

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — While there still hasn’t been a public announcement about where the next Something in the Water festival will take place, event organizer Pharrell Williams is putting some hints on the internet. On Monday, Williams posted a 15-second video on social media with the...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy