Wednesday, April 27th Evening Weather

Heavy snow was accumulating in Portland, Oregon on Monday, the heaviest snowfall for the month of April since records began 80 years ago.The city had seen several inches by early morning after a mix of snow and rain fell overnight and temperatures dropped to the mid-30s (degrees Fahrenheit). It left Portland locals with a dicey commute on Monday, while more than 51,000 people across the state are currently without power. Portland Public Schools district, the largest in the state, announced that it would be closing for a snow day.The storm warning remained in place throughout Monday. The National Weather Service...
