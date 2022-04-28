ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellis County, TX

Guy Wayne Lynch Convicted Of Murder, Sentenced To 75 Years In Prison

By News Staff
Focus Daily News
Focus Daily News
 2 days ago
Ellis County Jurors Convict Guy Wayne Lynch of Murder of Tia Spearman. Ellis County and District Attorney Ann Montgomery announced that Guy Wayne Lynch (52) of Aubrey, Texas, was convicted of murder by a jury and sentenced to 75 years in prison in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice....

