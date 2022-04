Aliyah Rosado finished the day 3-for-6 with five RBI and two runs for South River to defeat Timothy Christian 14-5 in Piscataway. South River (8-1) took an 8-1 lead into the sixth before Timothy Christian (9-2) scored four runs in the bottom of the inning to cut the deficit to three. However, South River answered right back with six runs in the top of the seventh to pull away for the victory.

SOUTH RIVER, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO