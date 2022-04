Matt Augustin’s walk-off walk in the seventh inning capped a three-run rally by Bishop Eustace as it took down Lenape, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, 6-5 in Pennsauken. Lenape (6-2) led, 5-3 going into the seventh inning. Andrew Auerbach hit an RBI single, before Vincent Panvini tied the game with an RBI single of his own for Bishop Eustace (9-4). Trey Martin went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBI, while Panvini finished with two singles and an RBI. Freshman Eamon McDermott pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief to earn the win.

PENNSAUKEN TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO