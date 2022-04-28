ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, IN

Healthy baby girl safely surrendered at Safe Haven baby box in Hammond, Indiana

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
 2 days ago

A healthy baby girl was safely surrendered at a Safe Haven baby box in Hammond, Indiana.

This was the second time since the box was installed in 2019 that a baby has been safely and anonymously surrendered. The baby box is available 24/7 at Franciscan Hospital, 5454 Hohman Ave.

The baby box features climate control and a silent alarm system that notifies first responders of a surrendered infant.

A total of three babies have been safely given up using a baby box in the state of Indiana this month.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes was founded by Monica Kelsey, who was abandoned as an infant.

T from Illinois
2d ago

thank you to this woman and any other woman that has had to leave their child in one of these life saving places. No reason at all to leave your baby in dumpster or anywhere to starve or freeze to death. Hopefully this lady at least got the medical attention she needed

Diana Street
2d ago

I m glad that baby is safe but it’s really sad that some people have too make that choice,

D-money5
1d ago

Thank you for not killing this baby, that’s what them boxes are for use them

