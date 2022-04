SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – After more than 60 years in business, a barber in San Francisco’s Sunset District will be closing up shop for the final time on Saturday. Ralph Catalano has made a living at the corner of 18th Avenue and Irving Street since 1961, one haircut at a time. “When I first started here, if I was making $100 a week it was a big deal,” he said. “I was doing 12 hours a day. I would start at 7:00 in the morning and work until 7:00 at night, 5 days a week. So, I did a lot of...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO