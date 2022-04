Isla Bastimentos is one of the most unapologetically Caribbean destinations located in Bocas del Toro, Panama. I came across it by chance while visiting Puerto Viejo, Costa Rica. Apparently, $30 USD would get me to Bocas in under 3 hours. So off I went to cross the border and discover what Panama’s Caribbean was going to be like in contrast to the reggae-infused beach life of ‘pura vida’ in Puerto Viejo.

LIFESTYLE ・ 15 DAYS AGO