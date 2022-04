Residents in Mahwah are making a plea for help to protect a piece of local history -- the Erie Caboose.

The Erie Caboose was commissioned in 1929 for the Erie Railroad, which is now the Metro Port Jervis Line. The caboose was built in Clifton.

The caboose is one of just two left in existence from the original order.

Now, the Mahwah Museum is asking for help maintaining the caboose -- a feat with a $150,000 price tag.