Everything You Need To Know About 626 Golden Streets on May 1

The Wake & Late team is coming to Pasadena this year — and not just to sling breakfast burritos. Co-owner Ben Richter and company have taken over the massive 10,000 square foot ground floor location of the former Le Cordon Bleu school at 525 Colorado Boulevard, with plans to use the building as a storefront for food and coffee as well as a central hub to expand the food offerings across each retail location considerably. Starting late summer/early fall, Wake & Late’s newest location will grow to include the production of sourdough bagels, breads, and breakfast pastries that will be for sale at each Wake & Late location. By the end of the year, that will mean Downtown, Santa Monica, Hollywood, and Pasadena, with a few more storefront locations still to be signed, Richter says.

PASADENA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO