Le Moyne to give honorary degree to Ukrainian President, joining other NY colleges

There are quite a few reasons why a New Yorker might consider leaving the Empire State, but have you ever wondered where those turncoats are moving to?. Newly released data from the US Census Bureau paints an interesting picture of how people have migrated across the country over the last few years. New York State, which lost a seat in Congress due to the slowed population growth, has seen soem siginficant changes in resident counts lately.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 17 DAYS AGO