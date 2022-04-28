ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Le Moyne to give honorary degree to Ukrainian President, joining other NY colleges

By CNY Central
cnycentral.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYRACUSE, N.Y. — Le Moyne is the latest New York college to plan to present an honorary degree to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The college...

cnycentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
96.1 The Breeze

New Yorkers Relocate to This State the Most

There are quite a few reasons why a New Yorker might consider leaving the Empire State, but have you ever wondered where those turncoats are moving to?. Newly released data from the US Census Bureau paints an interesting picture of how people have migrated across the country over the last few years. New York State, which lost a seat in Congress due to the slowed population growth, has seen soem siginficant changes in resident counts lately.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Eric Adams dines with ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo again

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo dined with Mayor Eric Adams again Tuesday night at Daniel Boulud’s French eatery Le Pavillon, Page Six has learned. Sources say Cuomo arrived at 7:15 p.m. to the upscale eatery and headed to the back of the restaurant when he spotted Adams’ chief of staff Frank Carone dining with power PR veteran Ken Sunshine. Sunshine was chief of staff for Mayor David Dinkins from 1990 to 1993.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

NY Gov. Hochul hits election hurdle in running mate’s arrest

One man’s scandal catapulted New York Gov. Kathy Hochul into office. Will alleged misconduct by another man hurt her chances of holding on to the job?Hochul’s previously smooth path to a Democratic primary win hit a major bump this week when her lieutenant governor, Brian Benjamin, resigned following his arrest in a federal corruption investigation.One of Hochul’s first big decisions as governor was to appoint Benjamin, then a state senator, after she took over from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who resigned last summer rather than face impeachment over sexual harassment allegations, which he has denied.Her leading opponents in both the...
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
WIBX 950

Historic 109-Year-Old Ferry in the Adirondacks Is No More

A piece of Adirondack history has been scrapped forever. The 109-year-old double decker ferry known as The Adirondack, which for years provided service between Port Kent, New York to Burlington, Vermont, was recently dismantled and will be sold for scrap. Excavators disassembled the wooden superstructure over the course of three days, and the iron hull will be towed to New York City and sold.
PORT KENT, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Katko
Person
Jonathan Capehart

Comments / 0

Community Policy